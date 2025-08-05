“Does the birthmark cause mid music”: Internet reacts to Drake posting Gracie Abrams on his Instagram, claiming they have same birthmarks

On Tuesday, August 5, Drake shared a mirror selfie of Gracie Abrams on his Instagram story, in which a small birthmark was visible on her hand. Drizzy captioned it:&quot;I used to hate my birthmark but Gracie got the same one so now its art&quot;In a subsequent story, the God's Plan rapper posted an old close-up photo of himself holding a mic (seemingly from a concert) in which a similar birthmark was visible on his hand.Several social media accounts shared a screenshot of both of Drizzy's stories. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:. @dieculLINKdoes the birthmark cause mid music?Some netizens mocked the Canadian rapper for making a comparison based on birthmarks.&quot;two p*dophiles telling each other exactlyyyyy,&quot; commented an X user.&quot;they both like 14 year olds,&quot; added another.&quot;What drake has been doing isn’t comparable to gracie at all… yall just throw words around,&quot; wrote a third one.&quot;Drake got her on his story quoting birthmarks like it’s poetry. I’d delete my whole identity if he posted me like that,&quot; replied another.Meanwhile, others speculated that it might be hinting at a future collaboration between the artists.&quot;POP COLLAB OF THE CENTURY COMING,&quot; posted an X user.&quot;drake really said 'your insecurity is my aesthetic' lol. i respect the hustle tho, my demons are just everyone else's aesthetic now,&quot; remarked sixth one.Both Drizzy and Abrams are currently on tour, with the former traveling around Europe while Gracie performs across the US.Drake told his crowd where his son was conceived on his tourLast week, Drake was in Amsterdam, Netherlands, to perform three shows as part of his ongoing $ome $pecial $hows 4 U Tour. On the night of July 30, the OVO rapper told the crowd at Ziggo Dome that the city was very close to his heart, revealing the reason to be:&quot;I was saying backstage, I was saying that this is the place, a very special place to my heart, because this is where my son was conceived... I hold Amsterdam very dear to my heart. There would be no Adonis if there wasn't an Amsterdam, so shout out to y'all.&quot;Drizzy then said that as he returned to the city &quot;after all these years,&quot; he was ready to perform his entire catalog for his audience.&quot;I'm staying on this stage as long as you need me, so you feel fulfilled. That's what I'm doing tonight.&quot;After performing three shows in Amsterdam, Drake went back to Manchester for two concerts at the Co-op Live on August 4 and 5 to make up for last month's cancellation. The rapper will then head to Belgium to perform in Antwerp later this week, on August 8.