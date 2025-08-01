Gracie Abrams at Lollapalooza 2025: Complete setlist explored

Gracie Abrams delivered a high-profile set on the opening day of Lollapalooza 2025, performing Thursday evening at Chicago’s Grant Park. As reported by Rolling Stone on July 31, 2025, Abrams closed her set with a duet alongside Swedish singer-songwriter Robyn.Together, they performed Robyn’s 2010 single Dancing on My Own, blending it into Abrams’ track Close to You from her 2024 album The Secret of Us. The moment marked a return to a cover that Gracie Abrams first performed at the Osheaga Festival in 2022.Robyn, who originally released Dancing on My Own as the lead single from Body Talk Pt. 1, joined Abrams onstage during the final part of the set. The performance featured both artists trading lines from the track’s chorus in front of the main-stage audience. The duet came shortly before Tyler, the Creator’s headlining set and was noted as one of the key highlights of Lollapalooza’s first day. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMore about Gracie Abrams' set at LollapaloozaGracie Abrams’ Lollapalooza performance featured songs from her 2024 album The Secret of Us, along with the medley of Dancing on My Own and Close to You that closed the set. The album, which was released through Interscope Records, was a breakthrough moment for Abrams, according to Rolling Stone, and helped establish her presence in the mainstream pop scene.According to Setlist FM, Gracie's complete set at Lollapalooza included:RiskBlowing Smoke21 (stripped back version)I Love You, I'm Sorry (SNL version)Where do we go now?I Told You ThingsMess It UpLet It HappenDeath Wish (unreleased; on piano)I miss you, I'm sorry (on piano)Free Now (Followed by band introductions)That's So TrueClose to YouDancing on My Own (Robyn cover) (with Robyn) (With &quot;Close to You&quot; reprise in outro)Gracie Abrams’ set followed a series of major performances, including two sold-out shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden earlier that same week. Since the release of The Secret of Us and its deluxe version, Abrams has moved into larger venues, selling out multiple nights at Radio City Music Hall and now regularly performing in arenas. According to Rolling Stone, the Lollapalooza set was part of a larger lineup on Thursday, which also featured performances by Tyler, the Creator, Luke Combs, and Cage the Elephant. Gracie Abrams’ main-stage billing made her one of the biggest acts of the evening.Lollapalooza 2025 day one recapGracie Abrams’ set was one of several notable performances on July 31. As reported by Rolling Stone, Tyler, the Creator made his return to Lollapalooza after canceling his headlining appearance the previous year. He performed with a minimal stage setup and a riser labeled Don’t Tap the Glass, which is the name of his latest album released on July 21, 2025, through Columbia Records. Tyler, the Creator also debuted new material and included tracks from both Don’t Tap the Glass and Chromakopia, which were released less than a year apart. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLuke Combs also made history as the first country artist to headline at Lollapalooza. Cage the Elephant paid tribute to rock legend and Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away on July 22, 2025.Gracie Abrams launched her largest headlining tour in 2024 and has continued to expand her reach in 2025. Earlier this year, she performed a cover of Lorde’s Liability during the Auckland, New Zealand stop of her Secrets of Us world tour. The tour has included stops across North America, Europe, and Australasia, and is part of a broader promotional cycle tied to her most recent releases.