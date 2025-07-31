“It was a little heavier than I thought it would be”- Tyler, The Creator opens up about “uncomfortable” Jerrod Carmichael show appearance 

In a July 30, 2025, interview on Ebro in the Morning, Tyler, The Creator opened up about his appearance in the premiere episode, titled Emmys, of The Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show, describing the moment as “uncomfortable” and “nervous.” As reported by Complex on the same day, the rapper recalled sweating and not knowing what to do when Carmichael revealed romantic feelings for him during a filmed one-on-one conversation.&quot;That was one of them times where I’m uncomfortable. I was in that b***h sweating. I didn’t know what to do.&quot;Tyler explained he had been vaguely told that the topic “we talked about” might come up, but did not expect the exchange to take the emotional turn it did.&quot;I know this n***a. Like, it won’t be uncomfortable. I know bro. And then it was a little heavier than I thought it would be.&quot;Jerrod Carmichael First Revealed Crush on Tyler, The Creator in 2024 EpisodeThe original conversation between Jerrod Carmichael and Tyler, The Creator was filmed for the first episode of The Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show, which aired in April 2024. In the episode, Jerrod Carmichael publicly admitted to having a crush on Tyler, The Creator.According to a Rolling Stone article published April 1, 2024, the comedian first confessed his feelings in a 2021 text message. Tyler’s response at the time was a six-second voice note where he laughed and called Carmichael a &quot;stupid b***h.&quot;The episode ended with the pair’s on-camera discussion, which Carmichael arranged after Tyler declined an invitation to attend the 2022 Emmys with him. Carmichael later won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special for Rothaniel.In an April 1, 2024, Esquire interview, Carmichael said,&quot;I think that conversation is so wild and important. And I mostly have gratitude to him for doing it. It’s a conversation that’s never happened before on TV.&quot;Both Tyler, The Creator and Jerrod Carmichael have indicated there is no animosity between them. Tyler emphasized in the July 2025 Ebro interview that there’s &quot;no beef or nothing&quot; between the two, and Carmichael echoed similar sentiments in past appearances.In an April 2024 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Carmichael described Tyler as someone who &quot;knows I’m crazy,&quot; adding, &quot;he’s kinda down… very thankful he did it.&quot;In the Esquire interview, Carmichael spoke about the admiration he has for Tyler, The Creator, even though they don't see each other that often.&quot;I think we’re OK. I’m in New York now, so I don’t see him that often, but still admire him and love him. His friendship meant so much to me, and he inspired me so much.&quot;Tyler, The Creator scores another No. 1 with surprise Monday album dropTyler, The Creator’s surprise album Don’t Tap the Glass debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 197,000 units, according to a July 29, 2025, Billboard report.This marks the second consecutive year he has topped the chart with an album released mid-tracking week, the first being Chromakopia, which also dropped on a Monday and moved 299,000 units in July 2024. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Don’t Tap the Glass moved fewer units than Chromakopia, Billboard pointed to its lack of rollout and proximity to his last release as factors. Billboard's hip-hop editor Angel Diaz said that the performance cements Tyler’s place among top-tier pop acts, saying he “deserves to be mentioned with the likes of Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Drake, Kendrick.”Whether this Monday-release pattern becomes a trend remains to be seen. However, as Billboard deputy editor Andrew Unterberger noted, even at 197,000 units, Tyler, The Creator has outpaced full-week surprise drops from artists like Justin Bieber