"Tyler isn't special": Internet speculates as Doechii teases a special guest at her Lollapalooza set

By Rajarsi Chakraborty
Published Aug 01, 2025 06:26 GMT
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show - Source: Getty
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show - Source: Getty

On Thursday, July 31, Doechii took to X to tease a mysterious guest at her upcoming Lollapalooza set. The Swamp Princess is slated to perform at the Illinois festival on Saturday, August 2. As per the schedule, Doechii will grace the T-Mobile stage at 6:55 p.m., ahead of headliners Rufus du Sol.

Two days before her performance, she increased anticipation among fans by teasing an anonymous guest performance at "DOECHII-PALOOZA."

"I'm thinking about bringing a guest to DOECHII-PALOOZA … who should it be," she wrote on X.
also-read-trending Trending

Fans of the songstress stormed the internet to speculate who the anonymous guest will be. Among them, X user @0Speaknow seemingly took a dig at Tyler, The Creator, writing:

"Tyler isn’t special."
"How about a clone of yourself? Or like what if you performed with a holographic version of yourself that would be so cool," commented another.
"From Tiny Desk to Lolla chaos, Swamp Princess is building a kingdom," commented another.
"Stage’s about to get wild, Doechii doesn’t tease for nothing," another user added.
"Whatever she’s planning… the stage might not survive it," asserted another.
"She will finally bring someone so the crowd can finally sing along to some songs," quipped a user.

One user, however, critiqued the songstress, commenting:

"They are really trying to force her on us and we just don't give a damn."
"Mystery guest incoming! Saturday gonna be wild!" raved another.
"People saying Doja & Megan which would be great but y'all don't have collabs (yet). Bring out the original feature for B*tch I'm Nice Remix," a user wrote.
"Tyler, the creator , if he ain’t available then Megan thee Stallion," suggested another.
"If you want both sides of your pillow cold it should be zowie kengocha," another added.
Some other reactions on X read:

"I know Jennie is not available this weekend but I and many more would love to see you both perform ExtraL together/ Maybe you can join her on her tour? Enjoy yourself and have lots of fun," a user commented.
"Kaytranada, Frank Ocean, Amaarae, Victoria Monet, Durand Bernarr, Bruno Mars …," listed another user on X.
Lollapalooza is slated to take place between July 31 and August 3 at Chicago's Grant Park. The headliners for the shows include Sabrina Carpenter, Tyler and Rufus, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Doechii becomes the most-streamed artist on YouTube Music, tops monthly listener charts globally

Roskilde Festival 2025 - Source: Getty
Roskilde Festival 2025 - Source: Getty

On June 28, 2025, YouTube Music declared that Doechii and Eminem were the musicians with the highest number of monthly listeners on the platform. The list was part of their newly launched Monthly Audience list. As per the latest reports, the two have 332 million listeners each per month.

The felicitation drew divided reactions from popular streamers and the audience on various social media platforms.

For instance, DJ Akademiks claimed that Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) "botted" the streaming numbers as an alleged attempt to draw parallels between the Swamp Princess and Taylor Swift.

“The type of botting they are doing for her, they are trying to make her look like Taylor Swift. Yo, you gotta turn the bot down a little bit… Y’all can’t bot for her like she’s Kendrick. She’s not Kendrick. She’s nowhere like that…” Akademiks stated in one of his livestreams.
Neither Doechii nor TDE has responded to the allegations as of this writing.

Read More: "We're seeing in real time a label botting their artist" – Debate ensues as netizens react to Doechii having the most monthly listeners

