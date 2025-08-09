  • home icon
  • "Bro is shocked by doing a normal thing" - Netizens react to Drake being amused that no one recognizes him as he walked on the streets of Brussels

By Juhi Marzia
Published Aug 09, 2025 07:08 GMT
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two - Source: Getty
Drake performing at Wireless Festival 2025 (Image via Getty Images)

Drake recently took to Instagram Story to post a video of himself walking down the streets of Brussels at 5 am, seemingly enjoying the walk with no one recognizing him. The rapper, who is currently on his "$ome $pecial $hows 4 EU" tour with PartyNextDoor, performed in Antwerp, Belgium, on August 8, 2025.

The clip was presumably taken the morning after the show, as Drake shouted out the people who attended his Antwerp concert. The rapper, who seems to be alone on his walk with no entourage, panned the camera to show viewers the streets he's walking down, adding that no one knew he was in Brussels at the moment.

"It's mad chill tonight. I'm in Brussels...literally out here, outsideness, just walking down the roads, nobody even knows I'm here...this is a nice spot right here. Outisdeness, look...love taking a walk, I love taking a walk. Shoutout to Belgium, showed love tonight," he said.
The clip of Drake enjoying an early morning walk in Brussels alone was met with varied reactions from netizens on X. One user trolled the rapper for being "shocked by doing a normal thing," adding:

"Bro is shocked by doing a normal thing."
Several netizens echoed similar sentiments, wondering why he was recording something normal.

Others empathized with his situation, adding that it must be freeing to walk somewhere as a celebrity without anyone recognizing him.

Meanwhile, others jokingly asked Drake's bodyguard, Chubbs, to come and fetch him, adding that he might be panicking after finding out that the rapper was alone outside.

Drake's next concert stop is in Switzerland

Drake is currently on the European leg of his summer tour with fellow Canadian rapper PartyNextDoor in support of their Valentine's Day album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The duo recently wrapped up the UK leg of their tour with the final show at the Co-Op Arena in Manchester on August 5.

According to NME, the August 5 show was initially scheduled for July 28. However, it was postponed due to "travel logistics," as per a statement from the venue.

“Due to unforeseen ferry schedule and travel logistics, tomorrow’s performance in Manchester on July 28th has been rescheduled. The good news is that Drake will now perform in Manchester on Tuesday, August 5th, and it’s set to be an unforgettable night,” the statement read.
After his Manchester show on July 26, the rapper traveled to Amsterdam for a three-night run at the Ziggo Dome on July 30, 31, and August 2. He then traveled back to Manchester for two back-to-back shows on August 4 and 5, before flying to Belgium for the Antwerp show on August 8.

Following this, Drake and PartyNextDoor will continue the European leg of their tour with three shows in Zurich, Switzerland, on August 9, 11, and 12. They are also scheduled to perform in Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Italy, and France, with the tour concluding at Barclays Arena in Hamburg, Germany, on September 23, 2025.

In other news, Drake is reportedly working on his new album, titled Iceman. This marks the Canadian rapper's first solo full-length project since his 2023 LP, For All The Dogs. He has yet to announce a release date for the album as of this article.

Additionally, the rapper secured a small win in his ongoing defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group after a court approved his motion to subpoena Kojo Menne Asamoah on August 6, 2025.

For the uninformed, the rapper's legal team claimed that Asamoah possessed documents that allegedly proved UMG "covertly financially incentivized" third parties to "play, stream, and promote" Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us during the 2024 rap battle.

About the author
Juhi Marzia

Juhi Marzia

With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.

When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows.

Know More
Edited by Bharath S
