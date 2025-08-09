"Bro is shocked by doing a normal thing" - Netizens react to Drake being amused that no one recognizes him as he walked on the streets of Brussels

Drake recently took to Instagram Story to post a video of himself walking down the streets of Brussels at 5 am, seemingly enjoying the walk with no one recognizing him. The rapper, who is currently on his &quot;$ome $pecial $hows 4 EU&quot; tour with PartyNextDoor, performed in Antwerp, Belgium, on August 8, 2025.The clip was presumably taken the morning after the show, as Drake shouted out the people who attended his Antwerp concert. The rapper, who seems to be alone on his walk with no entourage, panned the camera to show viewers the streets he's walking down, adding that no one knew he was in Brussels at the moment.&quot;It's mad chill tonight. I'm in Brussels...literally out here, outsideness, just walking down the roads, nobody even knows I'm here...this is a nice spot right here. Outisdeness, look...love taking a walk, I love taking a walk. Shoutout to Belgium, showed love tonight,&quot; he said.The clip of Drake enjoying an early morning walk in Brussels alone was met with varied reactions from netizens on X. One user trolled the rapper for being &quot;shocked by doing a normal thing,&quot; adding:&quot;Bro is shocked by doing a normal thing.&quot;Egg Man @goochtattooLINK@realalmightee Bro is shocked by doing a normal thing💀💀💀Several netizens echoed similar sentiments, wondering why he was recording something normal.Egg Man @goochtattooLINK@realalmightee Bro did something normal and still had to record it😂😂😂knight @official_kmvLINK@realalmightee Mans never been in Brussels when it’s shutdown ehOthers empathized with his situation, adding that it must be freeing to walk somewhere as a celebrity without anyone recognizing him.ABYSS @AbyssOSRSLINK@realalmightee He like a kid who snuck outside for the first time without his parents knowing, moving with no security enjoying life 😂Robowat @RobowatLINK@realalmightee It’s gotta feel crazy being able to walk outside by yourself without getting recognizedGuiltyConscience @GuiltyCons79LINK@realalmightee Dude probably rented out all those apartments to have some peace and quiet.. 🦉 🐐Meanwhile, others jokingly asked Drake's bodyguard, Chubbs, to come and fetch him, adding that he might be panicking after finding out that the rapper was alone outside.🎈💻🎵 @0xJosephLINK@realalmightee chubbs panicking looking for him rn 😂😂😂Samuel @browngoku94LINK@realalmightee Dude prolly got Chubbs stressing like a parent who lost their kid at the mallWW3 draft dodger🐭🐝 🥚 @Political_hoopsLINK@realalmightee Chubbs please drag his a** back to bedDrake's next concert stop is in SwitzerlandDrake is currently on the European leg of his summer tour with fellow Canadian rapper PartyNextDoor in support of their Valentine's Day album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The duo recently wrapped up the UK leg of their tour with the final show at the Co-Op Arena in Manchester on August 5.According to NME, the August 5 show was initially scheduled for July 28. However, it was postponed due to &quot;travel logistics,&quot; as per a statement from the venue.“Due to unforeseen ferry schedule and travel logistics, tomorrow’s performance in Manchester on July 28th has been rescheduled. The good news is that Drake will now perform in Manchester on Tuesday, August 5th, and it’s set to be an unforgettable night,” the statement read.Drake Direct @DrakeDirect_LINKDue to travel logistics tomorrow’s show in Manchester on July 28th has been rescheduled to August 5th. The show in Belgium on August 7th has also been rescheduled to August 8th. Both shows are still going as planned.After his Manchester show on July 26, the rapper traveled to Amsterdam for a three-night run at the Ziggo Dome on July 30, 31, and August 2. He then traveled back to Manchester for two back-to-back shows on August 4 and 5, before flying to Belgium for the Antwerp show on August 8.Following this, Drake and PartyNextDoor will continue the European leg of their tour with three shows in Zurich, Switzerland, on August 9, 11, and 12. They are also scheduled to perform in Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Italy, and France, with the tour concluding at Barclays Arena in Hamburg, Germany, on September 23, 2025.In other news, Drake is reportedly working on his new album, titled Iceman. This marks the Canadian rapper's first solo full-length project since his 2023 LP, For All The Dogs. He has yet to announce a release date for the album as of this article.Additionally, the rapper secured a small win in his ongoing defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group after a court approved his motion to subpoena Kojo Menne Asamoah on August 6, 2025.For the uninformed, the rapper's legal team claimed that Asamoah possessed documents that allegedly proved UMG &quot;covertly financially incentivized&quot; third parties to &quot;play, stream, and promote&quot; Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us during the 2024 rap battle.