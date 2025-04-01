How did King Von die? Deceased rapper's cousin says his sister took some of his things after his death from his walk-in closet

Late rapper King Von’s cousin, Baylo, appeared for an interview on Whoops with J Mane on March 26, 2025, where he addressed Von’s death. During the interview, Baylo claimed that the artist’s sister, Kayla, reportedly took away a few things, including Von’s clothes and music hard drive, after his passing.

Notably, King Von was shot dead in 2020 during a shooting incident involving two different groups at the Atlanta-based Monaco Hookah Lounge. According to CNN, the incident happened during the early morning hours, and, aside from Von, another man reportedly lost his life in the shootout.

In the latest interview, Baylo was heard referring to Kayla, saying:

“She took the hard drive, and I’m going to tell you when she took it and how she took it.”

While Baylo was seemingly confused as he tried recalling everything, J Mane questioned him when Kayla found out about Von’s death. Baylo disclosed that he was the one who informed her. J Mane then asked Baylo if Von would have wanted Kayla to take the hard drive.

Baylo responded that King Von would have wanted Kayla to “run it through” Von’s mother. He also shared that after Von’s death, his family members were present at his house. He continued:

“I go on the house, I go upstairs and Kayla is in Von walkin’ closet. So she just sitting there you know she sitting there crying all that you know. So I sit next to her and like I want to say about 15-20 minutes later, you know me and her just having like regular conversations and sh*t.”

Baylo claimed that Kayla was supposed to leave and that she allegedly informed him at the time that she was going to take a few things as memories of her brother. Baylo said that Kayla took a suitcase, alongside some clothes, including a jacket. He further stated:

“I literally watched her take it, I’m wanna thinking none of it like you got a lot of sh*t.”

Two of King Von’s albums were released after his death

As mentioned, King Von died during the early morning hours, with the incident occurring around 3:00 a.m., as per Billboard. The outlet also reported that Von was transported to the hospital in a critical condition. The shooting incident that led to Von’s death allegedly stemmed from a dispute between two groups, which escalated when they reportedly began fighting.

An officer from the Atlanta Police Department, who was not on duty at the time of the incident and was employed at the Monaco Hookah Lounge, also claimed that he heard gunshots being fired, as reported by CNN.

The police also told CNN that three suspects were transported to the hospital after being discovered with gunshot wounds. Apart from them, three more individuals were reportedly taken to the hospital in private vehicles. Additionally, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation alleged that around four people were injured in the shooting incident.

Although the GBI further stated that three people lost their lives outside the lounge, a spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department claimed that only King Von and one other individual had died in the incident.

Around two years after King Von’s death, his second album, What It Means to Be King, was released, followed by Grandson in 2023. Both projects managed to reach the top of the Billboard and other charts.

