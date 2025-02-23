What happens when a Pope dies? All you need to know amid Pope Francis’ critical condition

According to a report by NPR dated February 23, 2025, the Vatican recently gave an update on Pope Francis' critical condition stating that the Pope rested well at night after respiratory distress and blood transfusions. Without adding any specifics, Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni's update read:

Ad

"The night passed quietly, the pope rested."

On the morning of February 22, 2025, Pope Francis suffered an asthmatic respiratory issue while being treated for a complex lung infection and pneumonia. The Pope has been admitted to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome since February 14, 2025, due to bronchitis post which he was diagnosed with pneumonia. Additionally, doctors reported that the pope had a part of his lung removed as a young man.

Ad

Ad

Given Pope Francis' critical condition, the most prominent question that arises is what happens when a pope dies. As per Wanted in Rome, after the death of a pope, the Camerlengo confirms the demise, a practice which is now ceremonial since the pope's death is confirmed by medical means.

The initial protocol is followed by a 9-day mourning period wherein the pope is buried between the 4th and 6th day. Then comes the conclave which is the process of electing a new pope. This process begins 15-20 days after the pope's demise.

Ad

How is the new pope elected? Everything to know about the process amid Pope Francis' health condition

According to a report by Wanted in Rome dated February 22, 2025, there is a period between the death of a pope and the election of a new one called the Interregnum. During this period the College of Cardinals handle the administration of the Church followed by the process of electing a new pope called collegium.

Ad

The election of a pope doesn't entail candidates seeking votes for the position. However, Vatican watchers have come up with the term pope papabile for candidates they favour, meaning "popeable" as per Politico's report dated February 20, 2025.

Ad

The prominent rule in the process of collegium is that only cardinals under the age of 80 are allowed to vote. Before voting the cardinals take a vow of secrecy and are distanced from external influences by being secluded in the Sistine Chapel. The election of a new pope involves several rounds of voting till a candidate is chosen with a 2/3rd majority, however, if no decision is reached, the cardinals take a day of prayer and resume the process.

Ad

The public is also made aware of the decision wherein if a black smoke signal comes from the Sistine Chapel, it means the vote is inconclusive while white smoke indicates a new pope has been elected. Throughout history, a majority of 266 pontiffs have been European except Pope Francis who is the first non-European pope in 1300 years given he was born in Argentina.

Ad

After a new pope is elected, the dean of the College of Cardinals confirms with the candidate about accepting the position. Then, the new pope is asked to choose a papal name and is introduced from the balcony with the announcement "Habemus Papam" meaning "We have a Pope".

As per NPR's report, Pope Francis' health faces the danger of sepsis which is an infection of the blood that occurs as one of the complications of pneumonia. Pope Francis' current health condition has given rise to speculations concerning what would happen if he were to become incapacitated or if he resigned from his position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback