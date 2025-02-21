Daniel Bisogno health issues explored as beloved Mexican host, actor dies at 51

Well-known television host Daniel Bisogno, 51, has unexpectedly died on February 20, 2025. Daniel was hospitalized at the time of his death and he was mostly known for appearing as a co-host of a show titled Ventaneando for more than 20 years.

Notably, the news of Daniel’s death was revealed through the official Instagram page of his show and it also disclosed the circumstances leading to his demise as it read:

“It is with deepest sadness that we regret to report news we never wanted to give: our beloved Daniel Bisogno has just passed away due to complications he suffered after the liver transplant he underwent last September. ‘Window’ is mourning. Gone is one of our most outstanding members. Rest in peace. We will honor his memory always.”

The tribute (Image via Instagram/ventaneandouno)

Bisogno has struggled with various health problems over the years, including COVID-19, and was transported to the hospital a few times for the same. Although he was supposed to participate in the anniversary of Ventaneando last month, he did not appear at all and spoke to the co-hosts by calling them, as per Deadline.

Furthermore, netizens took to social media platforms to express their grief over Daniel Bisogno’s death and recalled his flawless work on television. Daniel also kept in touch with everyone through Instagram, where he was active with almost 300,000 followers.

Daniel’s survivors include a daughter named Michaela who was born from his previous marriage to Cristina Riva Palacio.

Daniel Bisogno had to battle with a lot of health issues for a long time

The Mexican actor became a popular face among the public for being a part of television for many years. In between all that, he also had to struggle with several health problems.

The reports of Daniel Bisogno’s health condition emerged around six days ago where it was claimed that he had a bacterial infection in the bile ducts, as per Ours Abroad. He also had a liver transplant in September 2024 and journalist Jorge Carbajal said in an episode of a YouTube show titled En Shock that he was dealing with oral intolerance and pulmonary artery thrombosis.

“Many have said this is due to a lack of proper self-care. If you don’t follow medical guidelines, there are always consequences.”

A report by Deadline stated that Daniel contracted esophageal varicose veins in 2023 and a rectum fissure. Daniel Bisogno was in the hospital for almost a month and was discharged in September 2024. While he was on the waiting list for a liver transplant in July 2024, he returned to television, saying that he was prepared to work on his recovery and spend more time with his daughter.

“I have several pieces of news for you, the first and most important, at least for me and I hope for my audience as well, is that on Friday I am returning to ‘Lagunilla mi barrio.’ Dear audience, while the last procedure that they are going to do to me comes up, well, we are going to do it because one loves it.”

Daniel Bisogno also appeared on Ventaneando in April 2024, saying that he had an infection due to which “three pus-filled pusses” were removed from his body. He further stated:

“I don’t know how to explain it medically. They had to go in and wash the lung. When they realized that the liver was worse, they went in with the gallbladder, took the biopsy of the liver and realized.”

Born on May 19, 1973, he gained recognition for being featured in a film titled Ya Nunca Mas. He also had another TV show in his credits, titled El show de Niurka.

