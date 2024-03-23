Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak, Justin Trudeau and other world leaders wish Kate Middleton speedy recovery following cancer diagnosis

Kate Middleton has announced that she is undergoing treatment for cancer in an official video posted by Kensington Palace on March 22, 2024. She was last seen in public in December 2023, after which the video marks her first official interaction with the people.

In the video, the Princess of Wales revealed that she is at the early stages of "a course of preventative chemotherapy" after her "successful" abdominal surgery in January.

Kate mentioned that she must focus on making a "full recovery" for now. It is understood that she will not be resuming her royal duties until further notice.

Since her announcement, several world leaders, former Prime Ministers of the UK, and other eminent figures have wished the Princess of Wales a speedy recovery. Important world leaders have taken to social media to send their wishes to William and Kate.

Eminent world leaders wish Kate Middleton a speedy recovery post-cancer diagnosis

The Princess received best wishes from all over the world. The President of the United States, Joe Biden, Canadian President Justin Trudeau, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and former PM Boris Johnson are prominent among those who wished the Princess.

Aside from them, Kate has received well wishes from the president of France, the prime ministers of Australia, New Zealand, and Scotland, the First Lady of the United States, and Ivanka Trump, among others.

Kate Middleton announced she's undergoing preventative chemotherapy for cancer

On March 22, the official social media handles of Kensington Palace shared a video of Kate Middleton, where she announced that she's undergoing preventative chemotherapy for cancer. Kate Middleton's video came after weeks of speculation and conspiracy theories.

The Royal Family Attend The "Together At Christmas" Carol Service (Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton began the video by thanking everyone for all the "wonderful messages of support" and "understanding." She revealed that it has been an incredibly "tough couple of months" for the entire royal family. She also thanked her "fantastic medical team" for taking "great care" of her.

The Princess of Wales then spoke about her abdominal surgery and that her condition was understood to be "non-cancerous" initially. However, tests after the surgery found signs of cancer.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at that time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present."

Kate Middleton then explained that as per the suggestions of her medical team, she is currently undergoing "a course of preventative chemotherapy." The Princess of Wales is currently in "the early stages" of the treatment. She described her cancer diagnosis as a "huge shock".

"This ofcourse came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

Kate Middleton also mentioned that it has taken her time to recover from surgery and start her chemotherapy. She particularly spoke about her three children, George, Charlotte and Louis and that it has taken them time to explain everything to them.

"It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate them and to reassure them that I'm going to be okay. As I've said to them, I am well and getting stronger everyday by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits."

The Princess also mentioned her husband, Prince William as a "great source of comfort" and "reassurance". She hoped that people would now understand that she needs some "time, space and privacy" along with her family.

She expressed her concern for everyone affected by cancer and said she looks forward to returning to work when she is ready. She encouraged them to maintain "faith or hope" and reassured them that they are "not alone."