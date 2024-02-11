'Boris Johnson sounds like he’s losing his mind': Netizens react to ex-British PM calling Tucker Carlson a 'traitor' after Vladimir Putin interview

Former PM of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, has attacked journalist Tucker Carlson for his interview of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In an op-ed article on Daily Mail dated February 9, Johnson said the interview was straight out of "Hitler's playbook."

Tucker Carlson announced on Tuesday, February 6, that he would be doing an interview with Vladimir Putin. The interview was Putin's first conversation with a member of the Western media since his invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

His interview was 2 hours 7 minutes long, where Putin spoke about Russian history and its relationship with Ukraine.

Carlson previously worked at Fox News but was removed from service last year. Since then, he launched his own media company on X.

On Friday's Daily Mail op-ed, Boris Johnson criticized Carlson's interview of Putin and accused the journalist of betraying “viewers and listeners around the world”.

"He [Tucker] was to be the stooge of the tyrant, the dictaphone to the dictator and a traitor to journalism. In his fawning, guffawing, slack-jawed happiness at having a ‘scoop’, he betrayed his viewers and listeners around the world."

Netizens on social media were quick to react to Johnson's op-ed article. Users pointed out that his views sounded like he was "losing his mind" and that no one cares what he has to say

Netizens troll Boris Johnson for his comments on Tucker Carlon's interview of Putin

Boris Johnson was criticized by users for being a "liberal", following his op-ed article about Tucker's interview of Putin. One user noted that Johnson is a "crazy liberal" and is annoyed because Tucker is doing "actual journalism."

They also questioned Johnson's intentions and demanded that the public get to hear both sides of the story.

Boris Johnson criticized Tucker's interview as he "did not ask tough questions" to Putin

In a video by Daily Mail, Boris Johnson urged readers to read his op-ed piece on Tucker Carlson's "ludicrous" interview of Putin. He said in the video:

“Around the world, people are watching that ludicrous interview with Vladimir Putin conducted by Tucker Carlson, and we must not fall for this tissue of lies above all for the notion that Putin is somehow fated to succeed in Ukraine. On the contrary, he is doomed to failure.”

In his op-ed article on Daily Mail, Boris Johnson explained that Tucker Carlson never asked "tough questions" to the Russian President. In his opinion, Putin should have been questioned regarding his use of "brutal means of modern warfare" to murder Ukrainian civilians.

"He didn’t ask tough questions. He didn’t ask Putin why even now he is using the most brutal means of modern warfare to maim and murder innocent Ukrainian civilians."

Johnson criticized Carlson further for not enquiring Putin about the torture on Ukrainian people and not trying to "dam the flow of lies from Putin." He also pointed out that Carlson acted like a fan of Putin throughout the interview and accepted Putin's "outright falsehood."

"Instead he gasped fanboyishly at Putin’s alleged erudition, boneheadedly accepting the Russian leader’s mixture of semi-masticated Wikipedia and outright falsehood."

Boris Johnson also constantly compared Putin and his attitude towards Ukraine to Adolf Hitler and his attitude towards "Sudetenland" or "Alsace-Lorraine."

"Exactly like Hitler, Putin now drones on about the alleged injustices suffered by speakers of his native tongue. Listen to Putin talking about Russophones in the Donbas, or Hungarophones in western Ukraine, and you can hear Hitler talking about the Sudetenland or Alsace-Lorraine."

Boris Johnson furthered his argument by urging the people of America to not fall for this interview. He reminded them that they are "heirs of Ronald Reagan" and they cannot make America great again by "allowing Putin to use violence" to build the Soviet empire.

"You are the heirs of Ronald Reagan, the leaders of the last best hope of earth. You cannot make America great again by selling out Ukraine and allowing Putin to use violence to rebuild the Soviet empire."

Boris Johnson said that in the end, America can be trusted to do the "right thing" after exhausting "all the available alternatives."

