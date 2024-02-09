"Boris Johnson has blood on his hands": Netizens react to Vladimir Putin revealing ex-British PM sabotaged peace deal between Russia and Ukraine

Recent statements made by Vladimir Putin alleging sabotage of a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have ignited a firestorm of reactions online.

On Thursday, February 8, 2024, President Vladimir Putin was quizzed by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. The Russian president said in the interview via translator that a huge document was proposed for a peace agreement with Ukraine; however, Boris Johnson stepped in, labeled it "nonsense," and discouraged the deal proposed in spring 2022, as per The Independent.

Netizens have taken to X to express their outrage, with many pointing fingers at the former British prime minister and condemning his alleged actions. As one also said, Boris Johnson is culpable for losing lives and has blood on his hands.

The Russia-Ukraine War, or the Russo-Ukrainian War, is an international conflict between the two states. It started in February 2014 due to a complex combination of historical, political, and social factors.

Netizens express outrage over alleged peace deal sabotage claimed by Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin appeared in an interview hosted by Tucker Carlson for his show on February 8, 2024.

During the interview, Putin cited Johnson's interference in the negotiation agreement. As per Mediaite News, the Russian president said,

"We prepared a huge document in Istanbul that was initialled by the head of the Ukrainian delegation. He affixed his signature to some of the provisions, not to all of it. He put his signature and then he himself said, we were ready to sign it and the war would have been over long ago – 18 months ago. However, Prime Minister Johnson came and talked us out of it, and we missed that chance."

The revelation prompted netizens' swift and dynamic responses, and many accused the former British prime minister of being a peacebreaker.

As netizens' reactions pour in, the spotlight remains firmly on Boris Johnson. However, he has yet to respond to the allegations leveled against him by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

More in conversation with Vladimir Putin and Tucker Carlson

In a conversation that spanned over two hours between the Russian president and Tucker Carlson, the former talked about Russian history and its relationship with Ukraine.

Speaking about the Russia-Ukraine war, Putin expressed a willingness to negotiate peace with Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine. Furthermore, Putin mentioned that Russia has not yet accomplished its goals in Ukraine, one of which is "de-Nazification." As per Sky News, he stated,

"We have never refused negotiations indeed. We hear all the time, is Russia ready?"

However, referring to Volodymyr Zelensky, Vladimir Putin said he publically refused to negotiate. He said,

"Yes. We have not refused. It was them who publicly refused. Well, let him cancel his decree [not to negotiate with Russia] and enter into negotiations. We have never refused."

Suggesting that Russia could join NATO, Vladimir Putin told Tucker Carlson that in 2000, when former American president Bill Clinton visited the Kremlin, Putin asked him if Russia could join the alliance. As per Sky News, Putin said that Clinton initially agreed, but later during dinner, he refused by saying,

"I've talked to my team, no, it's not possible now."

However, upon asking about the attack on Poland, a NATO member, the Russian President said,

"Only in one case, if Poland attacks Russia. Why? Because we have no interest in Poland, Latvia or anywhere else. Why would we do that? We simply don't have any interest."

However he also added that he had no interest in it. As seen in the publication, he said,

"It goes against common sense to get involved in some kind of a global war, and a global war will bring all humanity to the brink of destruction. It's obvious."

In January 2022, Vladimir Putin also stated that he had no intentions to invade Ukraine, and this statement was given just days before he sent troops and tanks to Ukraine, as per Sky News.

