"They destroyed my house, but we will win anyway" - Anhelina Kalinina makes heartbreaking revelation amidst Russia-Ukraine war

Anhelina Kalinina took to social media to post a saddening story about the destruction of her childhood home because of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Kalinina was born in Nova Krakhovka, Ukraine, in 1997. She took her first tennis steps in her hometown, which has now been taken over by Russians.

The Ukrainian posted an emotional story on her Instagram page, reminiscing about the past.

"Every morning, I woke up at 6 AM to go to practice at 7 AM. Porridge, which I hated, but you can't refuse my grandmother, because it's not just porridge, its' the breakfast of a champion! In the afternoon, time for myself and in the evening at 16 - the second training session.

"And of course my favorite wall! My tennis childhood passed just near it, scoring three and sometimes four-digit numbers every day at the end of practice, it was a 'bonus' and the cherry on the cake," Kalinina wrote.

The World No. 26 proclaimed that her childhood practice courts and that wall have now gone underwater.

"She [the wall] was my invincible rival, who has seen both tears and happiness (I don't know how she stood me). This wall and the courts were my happy childhood, the beginning of my journey. And on June 6, 2023, it all went underwater!

"First they took over my house and now they destroyed it too! But we will win anyway, as I defeated the wall in my time! Even if we have to hit it thousands of times," Kalinina added.

Anhelina Kalinina's shock French Open 2023 exit after Italian Open final

Anhelina Kalinina had to retire in the final of the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023

Many were expecting a great French Open from Anhelina Kalinina after her run at the 2023 Italian Open, where she reached the final.

The Ukrainian defeated Anna Blinkova, 6-2, 6-2; Sofia Kenin, 6-4, 6-2; Madison Keys, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4; Beatriz Haddad Maia, 6-7, 7-6, 6-3; and Veronika Kudermetova, 7-5, 5-7, 6-2; to reach the final in Rome.

In the final, she had to retire against Elena Rybakina when she was down 4-6, 0-1, but had time to recover for the French Open.

"Two weeks of the most delicious ice creams and authentic atmosphere in Rome. Congratulations to Lena with the title, great performance and I wish you all the best throughout the season," Kalinina wrote on social media.

In the first round of the second Grand Slam, Anhelina Kalinina met Diane Parry from France and lost in straight sets, 2-6, 3-6. She thus disappointed the fans who were expecting the good run of results to continue.

The 26-year-old is currently 21st in the WTA Finals race. She dropped five spots due to her French Open first-round exit.

