"Boris Johnson hid from journalists in a fridge": Ex-British PM trolled for claiming he would sign up to fight in UK armed forces

Boris Johnson has expressed support for the British Army's chief's proposal for a citizen military, affirming his willingness to enlist in the event of a war with Russia. This endorsement came in response to General Sir Patrick Sanders' intentions to emphasize that civilians might be enlisted due to the inadequacy of the British Army.

Upon hearing Boris Johnson's comment, Memes started to flood in. One X user mocked him and wrote:

Expand Tweet

Boris Johnson acknowledged the government's need to train and equip a citizen army. This stance prompted Rishi Sunak to reject the concept and affirm that there would be no public conscription.

Despite Sunak's opposition, Boris Johnson reiterated his backing for General Sir Patrick's proposal in his Mail Plus column, going as far as declaring his readiness to volunteer for such service.

Netizens react to Boris Johnson's surprising military commitment

Boris Johnson has committed to joining the military to combat Russia if needed. The former Prime Minister expressed his endorsement of General Sir Patrick Sanders' appeal for a citizen military, citing concerns about diminishing recruitment numbers in the British Army.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson Appears At The Covid Inquiry (Image via Getty / @Dan Kitwood)

According to The Telegraph, he said,

“Yes, Sah! Lance Corporal Johnson reporting for duty, Sah!” I want General Sanders to know that I have heeded his call for a new citizen army."

Boris Johnson added,

“I saw him point his Kitcheneresque finger at the portly and apathetic form of the British public, and I was filled with a wild surmise. Does he mean me? I asked myself. Could I do it? Would I do it? Do I still have the stuff of battle in me? No sooner had I posed myself the question – would I sign up to fight for King and country? – than I had the answer. Of course I jolly well would.”

As reported by The Telegraph, Boris Johnson, who has openly discussed his weight challenges, asserted that he possesses the necessary training for military service. He revealed that between the ages of approximately 16 and 18, he was a member of the Combined Cadet Force, acknowledging that he initially struggled as a recruit.

Expand Tweet

Boris Johnson admitted to not initially excelling, citing his failure in the Empire Test, which required safely cleaning, loading, and firing a specific rifle.

Describing his performance at drill as “chaotic,” he mocked himself and added,

“I caused my platoon to spend a very wet and cold night in the open on Salisbury Plain, guarding what turned out to be the wrong pylon.”

Upon hearing his comment about joining the force, many netizens started to troll him. Some of the reactions are given below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expressing his perspective, Boris Johnson emphasized that he did not perceive an imminent war with Russia. However, he asserted that the most effective approach to deter the aggression of individuals like Vladimir Putin is to exhibit strength. He said:

“That is why General Sanders is right in his essential point – that we must tackle the current problems in the Armed Forces, and especially of under-recruitment,”

According to The Telegraph, although Mr Johnson believes the UK will increase its defense spending to 3% of GDP by 2030, compared to the current NATO commitment of 2%, there is a challenge in attracting young men and women to enlist in the junior ranks.

Expand Tweet

He attributed this difficulty to competitive wages in the private sector and the perception that the armed services may not be fashionable.

Expand Tweet

Mr. Johnson also pointed out a "growing moral squeamishness" among Generation Z, suggesting that witnessing conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan has tempered their enthusiasm for military engagement in future conflicts. He noted that this generation may not exhibit the same martial ardor when contemplating involvement in the next conflict.

Johnson suggested that the military reconsider its bans on specific tattoos to enhance recruitment and possibly ease some of the "extreme" fitness requirements. According to him, relaxing these criteria could make military service more accessible and appealing to more individuals.

As per Daily Mail, Johnson asserted that every man tends to view himself unfavorably for not having experienced military service or life at sea. He believed that no individual, whether man or woman, regrets joining the military.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.