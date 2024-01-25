Can you refuse conscription in the UK? British general chief Patrick Sanders sparks outrage after suggesting training citizen army

Conscription is not in the plans of the UK government despite the British Army's Chief suggesting the necessity of a "citizen army" for potential future conflicts. As the Russia-Ukraine war continues into its 700th day, General Sir Patrick Sanders, the outgoing British Army Chief of the General Staff, proposed the idea of "train and equip" for a "citizen army."

Conscription refers to the mandatory enlistment or compulsory service in the military forces of a country. It is a legally mandated requirement. A person can choose not to be conscripted, but they will face certain consequences.

According to BBC, during a speech at an armored vehicle conference on January 24, Gen Sir Patrick was against it. Instead, he was establishing the groundwork for a voluntary mobilization in the event of war.

Patrick Sanders emphasized that preparing for a possible land war would require a "whole-of-nation" effort and commended European nations closer to Russia for prudently establishing the foundations for national mobilization.

He emphasized the threat posed by Russia and highlighted the measures taken by other European nations to prepare their populations for a "war footing."

Conscription Explained; Mr. Sanders Advocates for its Return in the UK

Conscription, also known as being "called up" to the army, is a governmental directive compelling civilians to join the military, typically in support of a war effort. It is a legally mandated requirement, obligating individuals to serve their country in need.

The UK has employed conscription on two occasions in history. According to The Standard, during the First World War, over 2.5 million men aged 18 to 41 were conscripted, resulting in more than 880,000 UK casualties. In WWII, approximately 1.5 million people, including women for the first time, were conscripted into the army.

Post-Second World War, the UK implemented national service, which obligated men aged 17 to 21 to serve in the army for 18 months or remain on a reserve list for four years.

According to The Standard, Gen Sir Patrick Sanders, the head of the British Army, emphasized the necessity for individuals to be ready to support the armed forces by actively participating in a war if called upon. Addressing the populace in the UK as a "power generation," the army chief indicated that gearing up for a significant conflict would require a comprehensive national effort.

Speaking at the International Armoured Vehicles conference in West London, Sanders' comments serve as a cautionary message to civilians, urging them to be prepared in the event of potential hostilities between NATO and Russia.

As the General prepares to retire from his position as chief of the General Staff in the Army this summer, Sanders pointed to the UK's allies as examples of nations actively laying the groundwork for national mobilization. He highlighted the role of Ukrainian civilians in their resistance against Russia, suggesting a similar approach could be envisioned for the UK should a conflict arise.

He said:

"Taking preparatory steps to enable placing our societies on a war footing when needed are now not merely desirable but essential. Within the next three years, it must be credible to talk of a British Army of 120,000, folding in our reserve and strategic reserve."

Following Gen Sir Patrick Sanders' statement, social media platforms have seen a surge in concerns. Many individuals have expressed skepticism, casting doubt on the feasibility of mobilizing a significant number of people, especially considering the current low popularity of the government and the prevalent anti-war sentiment.

Expand Tweet

The discussions on social media reflect a widespread apprehension about the practicality and public acceptance of implementing conscription measures. Concerns are centered around the potential challenges in garnering support from a populace that may be reluctant due to both political sentiments and a general aversion to war.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

During his speech, Mr Sanders articulated the necessity for the UK to possess a military force specifically crafted for swift expansion.

"Within the next three years, it must be credible to talk of a British Army of 120,000, folding in our reserve and strategic reserve. But this is not enough."

Sanders' statements do not necessarily imply reintroducing peacetime conscription in the UK. However, they do indicate that the government is foreseeing the potential for future conflicts.

What would happen if someone rejects to join conscription?

Individuals who decline conscription are commonly known as conscientious objectors. Throughout previous UK conflicts, conscientious objectors cited various reasons for rejecting conscription, including political or religious convictions.

According to The Standard, during World War I and World War II, those who resisted it, underwent a tribunal process where they could present their reasons. If their case was dismissed, they were compelled to join the army. Persistent refusal to accept conscription could result in imprisonment, fines, or the loss of certain rights.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here