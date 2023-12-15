“They thought he was joking”: Internet erupts in wild reactions as Ukraine council member detonates grenade during meeting

Disclaimer: This article refers to and showcases visuals that can disturb some readers. Reader's discretion is advised.

In a shocking turn of events, the internet is ablaze with wild reactions as a man unleashed a barrage of grenades within the Keretsky village council in Ukraine during a session meeting on December 15, 2023. The aftermath of this unprecedented incident has left 26 individuals grappling with the devastating consequences of the explosion.

Initial reports indicated the loss of the individual responsible for igniting the fuse, with 11 others suffering varying degrees of injuries. However, as the dust settled, the true extent of the tragedy was unveiled.

The National Police provided a sad update, disclosing that a staggering 26 individuals had borne the brunt of the detonation. Among them, six individuals are currently fighting for their lives in critical condition. The shocking incident, caught on camera in Zakarpattia, unfolded within the confines of Ukraine's Keretsky village council building.

The man behind the detonation is reportedly a deputy of the village council, as per Ukrainian news agency Interfax. The National Police, sharing the harrowing details on its Facebook page, stated,

"Today at 11:37, line 102 received a message that one of the deputies exploded grenades in the building of Keretsky Council of Mukachevo district during a session meeting."

According to preliminary information, the explosion claimed the life of the individual who triggered it, the fuse itself. Additionally, 11 more people suffered injuries, initially reported. However, the subsequent update revealed a more dire situation, with a total of 26 people being harmed, six of whom are now in serious condition.

As internet users came across this, they started sharing wild reactions. One social media user reacted by saying, "They thought he was joking."

Internet user's reaction (Image via snip from X/@ClownWorld_)

Internet users shared responses to the news of a man unleashing a barrage of grenades within a village council in Ukraine

Social media users were quick enough to react to the report of a man detonating grenades inside a village council meeting in Ukraine. Several people responded to this by saying that this is one of the craziest things that they've ever seen.

Internet users' reaction (Image via snip from X/@ClownWorld_)

Social media users' reaction (Image via snip from X/@ClownWorld_)

Further investigations are underway to uncover the motives and circumstances surrounding this unprecedented act in Ukraine. The video of the incident has been doing rounds on the internet, leaving internet users in utter shock.

The police shared a video on Telegram that shows the deputy going into the room, taking grenades from his pockets, and throwing them on the floor. The video captures the moment when the grenades exploded, causing panic among the people at the council's session.

At first, the police reported that the deputy had died. However, in a later statement, they mentioned that doctors were working to revive him. The exact number of grenades detonated and the deputy's motives remain unclear at this time.