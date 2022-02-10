What is affordable housing? Dave Chappelle controversy explained as comedian's Yellow Springs video sparks backlash

Dave Chappelle recently opposed an affordable housing plan in his hometown of Yellow Springs, Ohio. The village council failed to approve the zoning arrangement after the comedian threatened to pull his business ventures out of the region.

As per the Dayton Daily News, Yellow Springs partnered with Oberer Homes to develop a combination of 64 single-family homes, 52 duplexes, 24 townhomes, and an additional donation of 1.75-acres of plot to build affordable housing.

Dave Chappelle first announced he was “adamantly opposed” to the affordable housing plan during a council meeting in December 2021:

“I’ve invested millions of dollars in town. If you push this thing through, what I’m investing in is no longer applicable. I would say that Oberer can buy all of this property from me if they want to be your benefactor because I will no longer want to.”

The Yellow Springs News previously reported that Chappelle lives near the proposed site and opposed the ordinance over concerns of increased traffic, lack of sidewalks and the overall setup of the development.

What business ventures does Dave Chappelle have in Yellow Springs?

On Monday, February 7, 2022, Dave Chappelle and a few other members of the Yellow Springs community reiterated their statement and strongly opposed the affordable housing plan.

Following a 2-2 deadlocked vote and the comedian’s opposition, the village council scrapped its affordable housing agenda. Authorities then approved its original development plan to develop 143 single-family homes with a starting price of about $300,000.

The affordable housing plan would have reportedly reduced the cost of housing in the village and allowed workers to live near their jobs.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, Dave Chappelle is currently involved in several business establishments in the area. The media personality reportedly plans to open a Firehouse Eatery restaurant and a comedy club called Live from YS in the region.

In December 2020, Iron Table Holdings LLC bought the former Miami Township Fire Station as the site for its upcoming ventures. Future establishments will reportedly sell food and beverages and provide indoor and outdoor seating facilities with separate seating arrangements for performances.

A look into the concept of affordable housing

Affordable housing is a form of housing that is considered affordable by the section of society with a below-median household income as rated by the national or local government’s recognized housing affordability index.

As reported by Forbes, housing is deemed affordable when it consumes less than 30% of the total income of a household. Unfortunately, more than half of the 43 million households in the U.S. are “cost-burdened” as they spend more than 30% of their earnings on housing.

Several communities are reportedly facing financial and economic issues due to inadequate, affordable housing.

The publication noted that families who are cost-burdened with housing often tend to experience stress to support other aspects like food, healthcare, security, transportation, retirement and overall social stability.

The Economic Times reported that affordable housing usually keeps in mind the needs of the lower or middle-income households as it becomes a key issue for them to buy houses at the normal market price.

As a result, affordable housing has become a primary concern to cater to the growing need for housing in a large section of society.

Forbes has deemed affordable housing an "ongoing challenge" in the U.S. despite the introduction of additional resources by the government.

However, the publication has mentioned that challenges related to affordable housing can be acknowledged by addressing local resistance, involving individual business leaders and introducing federal policies that will reduce the wealth gap in the future.

Twitter reacts to Dave Chappelle’s stance

Dave Chappelle came under fire after opposing the Yellow Springs affordable housing project (Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Last October, Dave Chappelle came under fire after making several transphobic comments on his Netflix comedy special, The Closer. The comedian recently landed in hot waters after opposing an affordable housing plan in Yellow Springs.

During a council meeting earlier this week, the Half Baked star threatened to ax his business ventures from Yellow Springs if the village council approved their affordable housing plan. His statement was also captured on video and widely circulated on social media.

In the video, the comedian can be heard saying:

“I cannot believe you would make me audition for you. You look like clowns. I am not bluffing, I will take it all off the table.”

In response to the footage, several social media users took to Twitter to call out Chappelle for his opposition towards the affordable housing plan:

Although Dave Chappelle did not publicly address the situation, a source close to the star told The Daily Mail that the comedian supports affordable housing but opposes residential development plans in his hometown.

Edited by Srijan Sen