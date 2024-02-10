'Tucker won so big!': Netizens react to Fox News airing Carlson's interview with Vladimir Putin, crediting former host

Netizens have turned to X to celebrate Tucker Carlson's interview with Putin, which he conducted in Moscow on Tuesday, February 5, as Fox News recently aired it. This comes after Fox News dismissed Carlson without any prior notice in April 2023, shutting down the Tucker Carlson Tonight show.

Expand Tweet

Tucker Carlson’s interview with the Russian President, conducted in the Kremlin, was primarily based on talks about the Ukraine War – why it started, what was happening, and when it might end.

When Carlson asked Putin about how the president assessed the US government's decision to continue to fund the Ukrainian effort, “or US soldier citizens could end up fighting there,” Putin called it a “provocation.” He also said:

“I do not understand why American soldiers should fight in Ukraine. If somebody has the desire to send regular troops, that would certainly bring humanity to the brink of a very serious global conflict. This is obvious.”

The interview has since attracted a lot of attention from global media and netizens, sparking various debates about whether or not Putin’s perspective of the Ukraine war is justified.

Netizens praise Tucker for being “back on Fox News, on his terms”

Carlson first joined Fox News in May 2009 as a contributor and was a frequent guest panelist on several shows on the channel, including Red Eye w/Greg Gutfeld and Special Report with Bret Baier.

In 2013, Carlson joined the Fox and Friends Weekend talk show as a co-host, replacing Dave Briggs. Three years later, Carlson was granted the opportunity to host his own evening show – Tucker Carlson Tonight – on Fox News. With 3.2 million viewers per night, the show was regarded as the second-highest cable news program in prime time during its 8 years of successful operation.

When Carlson was suddenly axed from Fox News in 2023, the political commentator wasted no time to relaunch his show on X called Tucker on X. In less than a year, Carlson has released more than 70 episodes on X, with his interview with Vladimir Putin aired as the 73rd episode on February 8, Thursday.

The fact that the news channel had to air Carlson’s recent interview with Putin, giving due courtesy to the Tucker Carlson Network, has led many netizens to rejoice for Carlson.

Here are some X reactions about it:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Besides discussing the Ukraine War, Tucker also brought up the subject of Gershkovich’s release. Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter, is currently in a Russian prison, awaiting trial on the spying charges pressed against him.

In the interview, Putin suggested that it might be possible to free Gershkovich in exchange for Vadim Krasikov, a Russian prisoner being held in Germany. The president also said:

“We are willing to solve it but there are certain terms being discussed via special service channels. I believe an agreement can be reached.”

The Russian president stressed that the Western powers needed to take “reciprocal steps” in order for such an agreement to work, something that they haven’t done in the past, resulting in the Russian “goodwill running out.”

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE