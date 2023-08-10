Vladimir Putin once secretly wired $150,000 to U.S. MMA star Anthony Ruiz 'to fix' broken nose suffered in controversial Sochi Winter Olympics

Vladimir Putin has gained widespread recognition as a fierce political figure and also a fervent sports enthusiast.

In an interesting story that marries the world of sports and politics, MMA veteran Anthony Ruiz once narrated a story involving the Russian president. The incident transpired on August 11, 2012, at the League S-70: The Russian Championship Finals.

Facing off against Alexander Shlemenko, Ruiz embarked on an uphill challenge as a massive underdog. Over three hard-fought rounds, Ruiz endured a tough challenge, ultimately succumbing to a unanimous decision loss. However, the intriguing twist occurred post-match when Russian President Vladimir Putin approached Ruiz.

To Ruiz's surprise, Vladimir Putin not only praised the MMA veteran's praiseworthy effort but also gave him a significant reward. Expressing admiration for Ruiz's tenacity despite enduring severe injuries, Putin swiftly transferred approximately $150,000 to the fighter's bank account.

Anthony Ruiz was both astounded and contemplative upon receiving the money. His decision to retain the funds was guided by the rationale that, within Vladimir Putin's vast wealth, such an amount held relative insignificance.

Narrating the incident in an interview with Bleacher Report, Ruiz stated:

"I couldn't believe it. The bank was telling me there are some people who aren't all that straight doing transfers and stuff like that. I also knew it was coming from Putin, and he's one of the wealthiest persons in the world. So, really, $150,000 ain't that much to him. That's what I'm telling myself to justify it. Sure enough, I kept it in there and left it alone. It was real. It really happened."

When Vladimir Putin praised Khabib Nurmagomedov after thrilling submission victory over Conor McGregor

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised then-UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and lauded his victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 229. Putin not only congratulated Nurmagomedov but also empathized with his controversial actions post-fight, as he leaped from the octagon and engaged in a brawl.

The Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) lodged a complaint against Nurmagomedov for the altercation, yet Putin's words appeared to resonate with 'The Eagle's emotions after the fight. Putin stated (translated):

"Anyone could have jumped [out of the octagon] in the same way. If we are attacked from the outside, not only you, we could all jump in such a way… there could be hell to pay. It's better not to reach that stage."