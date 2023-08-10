In a delightful archival gem, a video clip of Russian President Vladimir Putin has resurfaced from his visit to Japan in 2000.

Putin has been a lifelong practitioner of martial arts and is renowned for his skills in judo and taekwondo. Last year, however, his honorary black belt was revoked by World Taekwondo, the international federation that governs the sport, due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The viral footage that has been making rounds on the internet, showcases a sequence from two decades ago when Vladimir Putin embarked on a diplomatic visit to Japan in the year 2000. The video features a young Japanese girl in traditional judogi attire, engaging in a playful martial arts interaction with the Russian president.

The girl, being mistaken by some for a young boy, skillfully executed a standard judo throw, sending Vladimir Putin to the mat amidst a chorus of cheers from onlookers. Following the demonstration, both Putin and the young contender promptly stood up and exchanged a bow.

Meanwhile, other fans resorted to dark humor, bringing up the accusations that Putin faces of orchestrating suspicious deaths. In the past, his former allies and aides have allegedly fallen from buildings, raising concerns about political maneuvering and potential foul play within his circle.

Why was Vladimir Putin stripped of honorary black belt?

Vladimir Putin had his honorary black belt revoked due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. World Taekwondo, staying true to its ethos of "Peace is More Precious than Triumph," condemned the invasion, citing the violation of values such as respect and tolerance.

The 9th dan black belt was awarded to Putin in 2013 for fostering taekwondo's growth in Russia. The International Judo Federation similarly suspended Putin's status as honorary president and ambassador in light of the Ukraine conflict.

Last year, prominent sporting bodies like FIFA and UEFA, had also imposed sanctions on Russian teams and clubs.

As far as the Ukraine invasion is concerned, Russia has defined its actions as "special operations." Russia asserts that its intentions are not centered on territorial occupation, but rather on incapacitating its southern neighbor's military capabilities and apprehending people deemed as perilous nationalists.