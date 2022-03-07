International Judo Federation removes Russian President Vladimir Putin from all positions  

The International Judo Federation (IJF) expelled Russian President Vladimir Putin and Arkady Rotenberg from all positions in view of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. The IJF made the announcement on Sunday (March 7).

The Russian president, who has a black belt in judo, was named the IJF's Honorary President in 2008. Putin has been seen in friendly battles with Olympians in the past and has co-authored a book titled "Judo: History, Theory, Practice".

Meanwhile, billionaire businessman Arkady Rotenberg had been on the IJF Executive Committee as a development manager since 2013.

In a statement, the IJF said:

"The International Judo Federation announces that Mr. Vladimir Putin and Mr. Arkady Rotenberg have been removed from all positions held in the International Judo Federation."

Putin had been suspended as the Honorary President and Ambassador of the IJF on February 27.

The IJF had then said:

"In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Mr Vladimir Putin's status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation.

IOC urges international sporting federations to relocate or cancel events planned in Russia, Belarus

Earlier, the Executive Board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had called on international sporting federations to reschedule, relocate or cancel sporting events which were to take place in Russia and Belarus.

A statement from the IOC read:

"The IOC EB expresses its deep concerns about the safety of the members of the Olympic Community in Ukraine and stands in full solidarity. It notes that the special IOC task force is in contact with the Olympic Community in the country to coordinate humanitarian assistance where possible."

The IOC further added:

"The IOC EB asks the task force to continue to closely monitor the situation and to keep the IOC EB informed and updated, also with regard to potential amendments of today's resolution."

