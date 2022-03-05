IBA bans Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing at International Boxing Competitions

The International Boxing Association (IBA), led by Russian Umar Kremlev, has followed the recommendations set out by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). They have banned representatives from Russia and Belarus from competing until further notice.

Amid alarming conditions due to the increasing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the International Boxing Association (IBA) Board of Directors agreed to exclude representatives including athletes, judges and officials from upcoming competitions.

The official release read:

"Accordingly, they shall not be invited or allowed to participate in international boxing competitions. Wherever this is not possible on short notice for organisational or legal reasons, they shall only be permitted to participate as neutral athletes. This decision will take immediate effect."

The Kyiv Independent @KyivIndependent International Boxing Association bans Russian and Belarusian boxers and competition officials from participating in international boxing competitions.



Other bans imposed by international sporting federations

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has reverberated across several sectors, including the sporting world at a time where several major events are lined up. It's clearly evident that it is affecting the status of Russian and Belarusian athletes.

Earlier, the Executive Board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had called on the international sporting federations to reschedule, relocate or cancel their sporting events which were supposed to take place in Russia and Belarus.

Meanwhile, the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has banned shooters from Russia and Belarus from all shooting events.

Apart from the ISSF and IBA, the International Gymnastics Federation has also imposed a ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

As per the statement released by the International Gymnastics Federation, the decision was taken into consideration following the latest recommendations from - the IOC, the stance of the FIG Athletes’ Commission and the deep concerns and positions expressed by many national Gymnastics federations.

UEFA relocated the men's Champions League final venue from Russia to France last week. Formula 1 called off the Russian Grand Prix amid the Ukraine crisis. FIFA has also barred Russia from international football until further notice.

