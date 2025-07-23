Who is KOAD? Indian rapper’s latest song “Dirty” goes viral on the internet

A song recently dropped by Indian-origin rapper KOAD has been going viral on social media. The song, titled dirty, dropped on the rapper's YouTube channel three weeks ago, on June 27, and has since received over 250K views and 17K likes.According to Rolling Stone India, KOAD is a 22-year-old Indian-origin American resident who was born and raised in the San Fernando Valley. KOAD, whose real name is Ajay Dodani, first started putting out music on his YouTube channel in 2021, producing hits like Enuff and Jaunty. Dodani considers himself a self-taught artist who draws from &quot;classic hip-hop albums to timeless Bollywood soundtracks,&quot; as a press release about the artist states. It also calls him &quot;unafraid&quot; in leveraging his &quot;unique identity to bring a fresh perspective to modern hip-hop.&quot;The lyrics of Dodani's dirty target the racist stereotypes that the West has against Indians, with one verse saying:&quot;They used to call us dirty, ain’t that crazy? Dirty, dirty, dirty / They love our clothes, though! I mean, look at this / at this point, they should be paying me / They’re always stealing our spices / Like, you like the food, but why do you hate the chef?&quot;KOAD mentioned Bruce Springsteen and Kanye West as his inspirationIn March 2021, KOAD was interviewed by the 1883 Magazine, where the rapper opened up about the major musical influences in his life, placing Bruce Springsteen at the top of his list.&quot;I heard his track Dancing In The Dark for the first time and it was actually in the dark when I heard it ha! As soon as I heard that melody come on, I started dancing my a** off at 4am. It was really amazing because his storytelling in these large pop songs reminded me of hip-hop and why I love that genre,&quot; Dodani said of Springsteen.Dodani then mentioned Ye (aka Kanye West), praising the Donda rapper for the &quot;ambitious ideas&quot; he brought to his mainstream audiences. Tyler, the Creator was third on his list, whom Dodani called a &quot;pioneer&quot; and a &quot;warrior.&quot;KOAD created a song about Deepika Padukone in 2024 that blew upKOAD's dirty comes more than a year after the rapper dropped Deepika, a song about his crush on the Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, in April 2024. According to Rolling Stone India, it was Dodani's first song after he took a three-year-long hiatus from music due to health issues.After the song was released, it was shared extensively across social media by Indian-origin creators. Actor Ranveer Singh, Padukone's husband, also reacted to the song, sharing it with his large fanbase on his Instagram Stories.In a statement about the song's success, Dodani said:&quot;It’s been incredible to see how ‘Deepika’ has connected with people from all over the world. I’m humbled by the response and can’t wait to continue creating music that inspires and uplifts.&quot;The music video of Deepika, which is produced by Holly and co-written by Miguel Oliveira, features KOAD outside a New York Deli, where he grooves on the rap track with a desi uncle.