"I’m done helping MFs" — Sexyy Red voices her frustration over feeling taken advantage of on Instagram Stories

Sexyy Red took to Instagram on July 19 to seemingly express her frustration over feeling taken advantage of, writing that she was done helping people. The rapper evoked concern from her fans after she posted a series of Instagram Stories, alluding that she was done overextending herself for others.In the first story, which has since been deleted, the 27-year-old rapper added that it was &quot;time to help myself,&quot; writing:“PSA: I’m done helping MFs. Time to help myself. Don’t ask me for s***. I ain’t got it.”She followed it up with another Instagram Story, stating that she didn't care about anyone unless it was &quot;[her] man.&quot;“Don’t care who you is if you not my man.”Sexyy Red has not revealed for whom the now-deleted stories were about at the time of writing this article.Sexyy Red joined Drake at the Wireless FestivalSexyy Red was one of the many artists whom Drake invited to perform with him when he headlined the Wireless Festival for three nights on July 11, 12, and 13 at Finsbury Park in London. Red joined the Canadian rapper for the second night, performing her hit songs such as SkeeYee, Pound Town, and Get It Sexyy.The two rappers also performed their joint song Rich Baby Daddy, from Drake's 2023 album For All The Dogs, which also featured SZA. According to Hot97, Drake spoke about his friendship with Red during the Wireless Festival performance, calling her one of his closest friends. He also thanked her for always checking in on him during the past year.Meanwhile, Red lavished praise on her frequent collaborator, stating that nobody could ever make her hate him. On July 18, a week after the Wireless Festival performance, Red wrote on X:&quot;They could never convince me to hate you @Drake.&quot;In another post, she described Drake as a &quot;gentleman&quot; to her and her friends while commenting on a viral video of them having shots at 9 am during Drake's Wealth and Hellness retreat following the Wireless Festival.Drake and Sexyy Red have collaborated multiple times since the latter gained mainstream success in the 2020s. She was also among the first artists to release a song with Drake following his rap battle with Kendrick Lamar in 2024. The two collaborated on Red's U My Everything, released in May 2024.Lamar also name-dropped Red in his Drake diss track, Euphoria, released in April 2024. In the diss, Lamar insinuated that Drake looked at other women as competition, rapping:&quot;When I see you stand by Sexyy Red, I believe you see two bad b****hes/ I believe you don't like women, it's real competition, you might pop a** with 'em.&quot;According to Complex, Drake seemingly referenced the line during his December 2024 livestream with Adin Ross while talking about his friendship with the St. Louis rapper, saying, &quot;When I see her, I see two bad ones.&quot;In other Sexyy Red-related news, she was featured on Justin Bieber's latest album, Swag, on the song Sweet Spot.