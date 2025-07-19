"The AI engineer must be on vacation" — Fans react to Kanye West delaying "Bully" release till September 

Kanye West's long-awaited album, Bully, which was announced to drop next week, on Friday, July 25, has been delayed once again. According to HotNewHipHop, Ye has pushed his album two months ahead, with the new release date for Bully being September 26, 2025.The news of Kanye West's latest delay was shared on X on Friday, July 18, and has since gone viral, receiving over 117K views and 1.7K likes. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:Not.........An................ NPC.............. @not_an_npc_9LINKThe AI engineer must be on vacationSome netizens expressed their disappointment at yet another delay in the album.&quot;What if he delayed and it’s still AI&quot; - commented an X user.&quot;Ty$ album also postponed to September. Does this mean YE is still producing Tycoon?&quot; - questioned another.&quot;I will take my life now&quot; - wrote a third one.Meanwhile, others appeared to be taking it positively, hoping that it meant the Donda rapper would put in real work on the album, instead of using AI.&quot;Fine by mean it means he actually is working on it if he cares enough to delay it and not just release it like v2&quot; - replied a fourth user.&quot;I take this as a win to be honest&quot; - posted a fifth one.&quot;GOOD ACTUALLY he may actually rework the album into something good. a single month wasn't enough to rework the entire album esp if he wants to get rid of all the ai, we may actually eat good (i'm delusional)&quot; - remarked a sixth netizen.&quot;I mean I see it as a positive, maybe we're gonna get no ai, finished songs etc&quot; - commented a seventh user.HotNewHipHop reports that before July 25, Kanye West was going to drop his album on June 15 - the birthday of North West, his daughter with ex, Kim Kardashian.In March 2025, Ye dropped a short film version of his anticipated album, directed by Hype Williams.The Rubicon Festival that Kanye West was supposed to headline this weekend got cancelled View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe news of Kanye West's upcoming album being pushed back comes over a week after the Slovakian music festival where the rapper was supposed to headline got cancelled.The Rubicon Festival, which was supposed to take place this weekend - On July 18, 19, and 20 - is no longer happening. The official Instagram handle of the music fest shared a statement about its cancellation on July 9, citing &quot;external pressure&quot; and &quot;logistic challenges&quot; as reasons behind it.Their statement continues:&quot;We are working diligently to resolve the situation and will provide more information in the coming days, including details about the ticket refund process. Regarding planned performances and the potential rescheduling of creative events, we will share updates as soon as the situation becomes clearer and alternative options are confirmed.&quot;The cancellation comes as a petition circulating in Slovakia to ban Ye from performing at Rubicon was signed by thousands of citizens. According to The Guardian, the petition called Kanye West's gig &quot;an insult to historic memory, a glorification of wartime violence and debasement of all victims of the Nazi regime.&quot;Per the media outlet, during the Second World War, the German authorities had taken over 70,000 Slovak Jews as prisoners in their infamous concentration camps, murdering them ultimately.