"This is the worst rollout in music history" — Internet reacts to Kanye West releasing 3 new tracks from "Bully" 

Kanye West, also known as Ye, recently dropped three new songs from his upcoming album Bully. The album was first released as a visual version in March 2025. Ye had promised the full official release last weekend, but it didn’t happen.

On June 20, 2025, the rapper released three tracks, Preacher Man, Damn, and Beauty and the Beast from Bully. The tracks are now available on YouTube Music and Tidal at the time of writing this article.

Ye's latest releases were met with mixed responses from netizens on X. One user dubbed it the "worst rollout in music history," writing,

"This is the worst rollout in music history. Going back to sleep."

Several netizens shared this sentiment, adding that they didn't care about the new songs.

"We don’t care we’re not listening," one person tweeted.

"Why we still reporting on kanye releases be fr," another person added.

"I speak for everyone when i say we're going to sleep," someone else commented.

"We not listening to this s**t twin," another person said.

However, Kanye West's fans were excited about the latest releases, praising the songs and claiming they gave "Donda vibes."

"We are saved and haters crying," one person posted.

"Ye has said terrible things but this s**t is beautiful. Preacher Man is amazing , Beauty and the Beast has great lyrics and a great production, and Danm is a great song. Donda vibes," another person added.

"No ai and finished songs. These songs are amazing. listen to it. It sounds great," someone else commented.

"Everyone hating is just hating just to hate, this s**t sounds amazing," another fan wrote.

Kanye West promised to release multiple songs this week

According to HipHop DX, Kanye West has promised fans new music this week. On June 16, his fan account, YeFanatics, took to X to post a screenshot of its alleged text thread with the rapper, which mentioned his plans to release his first five songs that night and five other songs the following day.

“Releasing 5 of the songs 2nt. Will release another 5 2mrw. And then more the next day. Still working on the album. Share this message,” Ye's supposed message read.

However, he did not release new music on either day, but finally dropped three songs from Bully on June 20. Kanye West had also previously claimed that Bully would be released in its entirety on June 15, but he missed the deadline again.

Kanye West has not announced a new release date for Bully at the time of writing this article.

Ye attended Diddy's trial in Manhattan

In other news, Kanye West recently showed up to Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing sex trafficking trial in New York on June 13. The rapper, dressed fully in white, was photographed outside the Manhattan courthouse and replied "Yes" when a reporter asked him if he was there to support Combs.

However, Ye was not allowed inside the courthouse and was instead directed to the overflow rooms. He was pictured leaving the courthouse less than an hour after he arrived. Ye's arrival at court came one day after "Jane," Diddy's anonymous former ex-girlfriend, concluded her six-day testimony.

This is not the first time Kanye West has shown support for the Bad Boy Records founder since his arrest in September 2024. In February 2025, Ye took to X to post a series of controversial tweets. In one such post, he advocated for Diddy's freedom, writing, "FREE PUFF."

