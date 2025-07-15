“Claims of Ye being late are entirely untrue”- Kanye West’s team address Shanghai concert delay reports amid refund demands by fans

Kanye West’s team has responded to reports of a poor show in Shanghai on July 12, denying claims that he was late and blaming technical issues for the delays.

Ye performed for a crowd of over 70,000, but many fans complained online afterward. Some said he arrived 40 minutes late, only lip-synced, and that there were several tech problems during the show.

Ye's team has now issued a statement about these rumors, as caught by AllHipHop, that reads:

“To ensure the quality of the performance, Ye arrived at the stadium before 3:00 P.M. on July 12 (with surveillance footage available as evidence). The concert was originally scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM, but due to on-site equipment issues, troubleshooting and adjustments continued until 8:00 PM and still failed to reach optimal condition.”

"Out of respect for the audience’s passion and anticipation, Ye made the decision to go on stage and perform despite the imperfect setup. Therefore, claims of Ye being late are entirely untrue," the statement added.

Many fans on social media also shared clips where many attendees are demanding a refund during the concert.

Ye ended the statement by expressing his love and gratitude for his fans in China and asserted that he will return with "more perfect performances in the future."

Event promoter blames heavy rain for issues during Kanye West's performance in China

"DONDA By Kanye West" Listening Event At Mercedes Benz Stadium In Atlanta, GA (Image Source: Getty)

Fans who attended Ye's show in Shanghai on Saturday were reportedly highly angered by the technical issues and delays. There was also heavy rainfall during the concert, leading to even more frustration.

Event promoter StellarAmberGroup put out a statement, explaining that the technical issues were due to the heavy rainfall but credited the rapper for still performing. It read (via New York Post):

“However, for this long-awaited return after 17 years, Ye’s team insisted on prioritizing artistic integrity. After emergency adjustments, the show was delayed to ensure the best possible experience and to minimize the disappointment for the audience.”

They further apologized for the inconvenience to the attendees and also thanked them for their patience and support.

Kanye West faces lawsuit for alleged sexual assault, battery, and more

The China concert controversy comes just a few days after Kanye West's former assistant filed a lawsuit against him. Lauren Pisciotta, who was Ye's personal assistant from 2021 to 2022, filed a sexual assault lawsuit against the rapper in June 2024. She then amended it in October 2024 and has added more allegations in another amendment on July 11 this year.

As per the lawsuit (via New York Post), Pisciotta alleges Ye of sexual assault and oral rape, among other things. She has accused the rapper of repeated incidents of "forcibly touching" and "groping" her. The lawsuit also alleges that the Runaway singer would even ask Pisciotti to watch and join his sexual encounters.

West's representatives have denied all allegations.

