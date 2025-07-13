Kanye West’s team shuts down ex-assistant’s misconduct claims as completely false

Kanye West's former Yeezy assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, recently amended a previously filed lawsuit against the rapper, accusing him of s*xual battery and s*x trafficking. Pisciotta, who began working for the rapper in 2021, initially filed the lawsuit in June 2024, suing him for wrongful termination and s*xual harassment.

Ad

In the newly amended complaint, she alleged that Kanye "orally r*ped her without her consent" and forced her into fulfilling his s*xual demands with promises to help advance her career. Kanye West's representatives have since responded to the amended lawsuit, calling it "absurd and outlandish," per Variety.

In a new statement from Yeezy spokesperson Milo Yiannopoulos shared with Complex, published on Sunday, July 13, 2025, he doubled down on the absurdity of the recent claims against the rapper.

Ad

Trending

"Lauren Pisciotta's amended complaint is the fourth version she has advanced. Each new revision contradicts the others; each is more absurd and outlandish than all previous claims combined," he claimed.

Expand Tweet

Ad

He further questioned whether Pisciotta believes "her confabulation" in the statement. He added that her accusations are only a "breathless new installment of fantasy fiction" that discredits all her previous and future testimony.

"We stand ready to annihilate Ms. Pisciotta's tall tales": Kanye West on the recent allegations against him

Amid the recent allegations against him, Kanye West's representative claimed that the rapper will not take it on the chin. Milo Yiannopoulos, who speaks on behalf of the rapper and his family, told The Mirror that if Lauren Pisciotta intended to extort someone, she should have chosen her target "more wisely."

Ad

"An extortionist of Ms. Pisciotta's vaulting ambition ought to choose her victims more wisely," he stated.

According to Yiannopoulos, Kanye was the wrong choice because the rapper "loathes violence," has never even been arrested, and doesn't even own a gun. He seemingly implied that the rapper is ready to fight any accusation against him in court, saying:

"The Courts are no place to indulge delusions and mental disturbances. We stand ready to annihilate Ms. Pisciotta's tall tales before a jury—an exoneration so inevitable that even she, lost in her fog of fantasy, must surely see it coming."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Yiannopoulos further alleged that Lauren Pisciotta once "demanded" to be gifted a diamond-encrusted crocodile Hermès Birkin bag in exchange for a "single act of fellatio."

"Lauren has always been a fantasist. She once demanded a diamond-encrusted crocodile Hermès Birkin bag, worth half a million dollars, in exchange for a single act of fellatio," Yiannopoulos claimed.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing allegations against him, Kanye West faced fans' backlash while in China. The rapper performed his first gig at the Shanghai Stadium on Saturday night, July 12, 2025. However, he was reportedly over 40 minutes late, per The Global Times, subjecting over 70,0000 people to a rainy wait. Concertgoers were reportedly frustrated they started chanting for refunds.

Ad

In addition, Kanye's concert was also reportedly marred by multiple technical issues, with the DJ having to restart several of his songs. The heavy rain during the performance reportedly affected the sound quality, with the Chinese fans also allegedly criticizing the "poorly organized concert," per NME.

The rapper's staging was reportedly minimal, with no production design, lighting, or backup dancers. After Shanghai, Kanye West is scheduled to perform next at the Rubicon Festival in Slovakia.

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Kanye West and other favorite artists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More