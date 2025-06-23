“Interchangeable for sure”- Netizens react as Kanye West says he might change his controversial album title ‘CUKKK’ to ‘IN A PERFECT WORLD’

Kanye West, aka Ye, has said that he might change the allegedly controversial title of one of his upcoming albums, CUKKK. He is looking to change it to IN A PERFECT WORLD amidst the growing tensions across multiple nations.
As per Hot New Hip Hop, Ye is working on multiple projects, and one of them was set to be named CUKKK. However, in a post on his X account on Sunday, June 22, the rapper claimed that he might change the title:
"I may change the album name from CUKKK to IN A PERFECT WORLD. Manifest love"
In a separate tweet on the same day, he just wrote the new name:
"IN A PERFECT WORLD"
Fans online have reacted to Ye's tweets, as one user wrote:
"Interchangeable for sure, we on go"
"In a perfect world is a fire name, i think its a good idea Ye," another user wrote.
"This gotta be the most normal thing he's said in 355 days," another tweeted.
Some users also pointed out that Ye was reportedly set to release an album named WW3. Many fans feel that it would have been the perfect name, considering the current events. One user tweeted:
"Just name it WWIII like the track. We’re half way there."
"World War 3 was the obvious best choice but ok," another wrote.
"Should be WWIII," another commented.
Notably, West released a song named WW3 on March 26, 2025.
Kanye West drops 3 songs from much-awaited album, Bully
Fans have been waiting for Kanye West's album Bully for a long time now. It was previously supposed to be released on June 15, which was Father's Day and also Ye's son North West's birthday. However, it got delayed, and the rapper then announced on June 16:
“Releasing 5 of the songs 2nt, another 5 2mrw and then more the next day. Still working on the album.”
However, it didn't happen that way either.
While fans are still awaiting the entire album, West has dropped three songs from Bully on June 19, first on Tidal. He then also dropped them on Spotify and YouTube. The three songs are - Preacher Man, Beauty and the Beast, and Damn. It's currently unclear when the remainder of the album will drop.
Meanwhile, as per HipHopDX, West's album Cuck was supposed to be a follow-up to Bully, but it was leaked last month. The leakers also released a message, saying that they leaked it because West supported Nazism, facism, and hate speech.
The rapper responded by stating:
“Somebody got a drive and threw it on YouTube and said this is CUCK. What I love about getting blocked on DSPs and having songs leaked and shows cancelled is… It proves everything I’m saying and why I’m saying.”
It appears West will still release it and is about to change its name to IN A PERFECT WORLD as well.
