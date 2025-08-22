Has Travis Decker been found? Perez Hilton implores cops to "GO FIND HIM" after DNA evidence emerges against triple homicide suspect

Podcaster Perez Hilton recently commented on the case of Travis Decker, the Washington father accused of killing his three young daughters. In a website article dated August 21, 2025, Hilton urged authorities to escalate their efforts to find Decker after DNA evidence emerged against the triple homicide suspect.

"There is one new update in this case: according to multiple reports, the Washington State Crime Lab has confirmed Decker’s DNA — and his alone — was found on the plastic bags covering his daughters’ heads at the scene of their deaths…Great. Glad we can definitively confirm that. Now, officers, do your job and GO FIND HIM!!!" he wrote.

Hilton outlined the timeline of the case and explained that the 33-year-old Travis Decker allegedly suffocated his three daughters to death in Chelan County, Washington, in early June. After the killings, Decker left their bodies at a campground near Wenatchee when he failed to return them to his ex-wife, Whitney Decker, following a scheduled custody visit.

According to an ABC News report dated August 19, 2025, the search for Travis Decker had stretched close to three months with no success in locating him. Hilton expressed frustration with the pace of the manhunt, stating that despite compelling evidence, police had been unable to find him.

"Cops in Washington are building their case against so-called ‘killer dad’ Travis Decker. Now, if only they could figure out where the hell he is…Decker went on the run after the murders, and cops haven’t been able to find him. At all," Hilton said.

He further noted that recent police statements suggested a shift in strategy, with investigators indicating they might be “winding down” the intensive search to focus on what they called “the long game.”

Citing a report by The U.S. Sun dated August 19, Hilton added that Travis Decker’s DNA “was found on a zip tie at the scene.” No other DNA material was recovered there, leading police to believe there were “no other suspects.”

He also mentioned that this DNA evidence, which proved Travis Decker was the sole suspect, was a “big deal” in this case because it would help "confirm cops’ early belief that Decker acted alone in the killings."

"And, this DNA confirmation comes not long after blood samples pulled from handprints found on a truck at the scene also linked directly (and only) to Decker," he added.

More about Travis Decker’s case

Officials reveal disturbing new details related to Travis Deckeer's case (Image via Getty Images)

According to ABC News, as the search for Travis Decker continues, officials revealed new and disturbing details related to the evidence involved in the case. Travis Decker had three daughters: Paityn Decker, who was nine years old; Evelyn Decker, who was eight; and Olivia Decker, who was five.

According to the report, all three of them were found dead near the Rock Island Campground in Chelan County, Washington, on June 2, 2025. Police reports state that the girls left home for a planned visit with their father on May 30 but never came back.

Court documents obtained by ABC News in June revealed that each girl was found with plastic bags over her head and wrists zip-tied. In July, officials confirmed that bloody handprints discovered on the tailgate of Decker’s vehicle, located near the children’s bodies, matched his DNA.

At the time, Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison acknowledged the emotional toll of the case but stressed the persistence of law enforcement. He explained that while officials remained “hopeful,” they also understood that the search for Travis Decker could go on for years.

"We could be in a fight for five years, 10 years, 20 years. I certainly hope we're looking at a couple weeks and it closes out, but it could be a long time, and we are committed to staying with it," Morrison told ABC News

However, the ABC News report further detailed that the latest press release on August 18, 2025, revealed new, chilling details about how the girls were found. Officials said that two of the victims each had two bags over their heads, while the third had three. They also reported that several cable ties were discovered on the ground near the bodies.

Officials added that they had submitted the plastic bags and ties to the Washington State Crime Lab for testing and received the results on August 6, 2025. According to the report, the lab confirmed that DNA profiles matching Travis Decker were present on both the bags and cable ties. Authorities said this evidence reinforced their conclusion.

"The completion of this DNA analysis provides additional evidence that indicates Travis Decker is the only suspect involved in committing these homicides," Officials said.

DNA belonging to the three girls was also found on the plastic bags. According to the ABC News report, this update on DNA evidence came a month after authorities reduced search efforts because of a “reduced footprint” and a “decrease in leads and tips.”

Last month, U.S. Marshals in Idaho abandoned a woodland search after a possible sighting of Travis Decker turned out to be a false alarm. Despite scaling back operations, officials said they remained committed to finding him. During the August 18 press release, the sheriff’s office confirmed that they had “no evidence to suggest Decker is either alive or deceased.”

According to the ABC News report, Travis Decker is wanted on three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of kidnapping. Authorities have warned that he should be considered armed and dangerous, advising anyone who encounters him to avoid confrontation and call 911 immediately.

