Podcaster and blogger Perez Hilton, who often covers crime stories in his blog, recently reported on a case involving an Arkansas man accused of impregnating a 15-year-old girl. The man, who was arrested last year, reportedly avoided a prison sentence after entering into a plea agreement.While sharing his blog on X on August 6, Hilton reacted to the news and wrote,&quot;15 years old is too young to consent! But - Arkansas!!&quot;According to a report by KGNS News, a man identified as Mason Lee Gipson was reportedly arrested last year following allegations involving a 15-year-old girl who became pregnant. The 23-year-old was initially charged with fourth-degree s*xual assault, a felony. However, on July 17, he pleaded guilty to child endangerment as part of a plea agreement, allowing him to avoid a lengthy prison sentence.Before delving into details about the case, Hilton fumed at the incident and wrote,&quot;Prepare for your blood to boil. A man in Arkansas admitted to the police that he impregnated an underage girl… and yet he got no jail time! You read that correctly — ZERO JAIL TIME.&quot;According to the affidavit filed, the accused admitted during the interview with police that he was under the influence of alcohol during the incident. Hilton reported this and added that the incident caused the 15-year-old girl to become pregnant. Hilton questioned the decision and added that it should have been taken &quot;seriously.&quot;In his coverage, Perez Hilton further explained the court order and shared that the man was ordered to pay $690 to the girl and ordered to take &quot;parenting classes&quot; and &quot;undergo mental health assessment.&quot; The blogger was enraged over the judgment and reacted with the following words.&quot;This man admits to assaulting and impregnating a teenager, but he gets to be free and only pay her less than $700? Are they serious? And wait, we’re sorry — parenting classes? As in… learning how to parent the baby of the girl he statutory r*ped?!? This is effed up, Arkansas!&quot;Perez Hilton recently reported on the Parkland school shooting victim AI cloneIn his August 5 blog, Perez Hilton discussed Joaquin Oliver, a victim of the 2018 Parkland school shooting. According to Hilton’s blog, Oliver’s parents have created an AI-generated avatar of their late son. Since his death, they have been active in promoting gun safety, and the AI persona has now been developed as part of their ongoing advocacy efforts.As per the blog, Oliver's AI avatar appeared on an interview with Jim Acosta on Tuesday, wherein Joaquin's AI avatar presented a &quot;solution&quot; to &quot;gun violence.&quot; The AI avatar suggests the &quot;mix of stronger gun control laws,&quot; among other measures, to avoid incidents like the 2018 Florida shooting.Perez Hilton also expressed his views on Joaquin Oliver's AI avatar's interview and wrote,&quot;But, like… This AI version of Joaquin can’t ever actually share his true opinions on gun violence. We’ll never know what Joaquin felt in that terrifying moment — or what he would advocate for in its aftermath. Sure, you can train an AI based on others’ opinions, but it’s not Joaquin’s authentic perspective.&quot;Read more: Megyn Kelly mocks Kamala Harris’ recent Stephen Colbert interview, compares her to Elle Woods from ‘Legally Blonde’Perez Hilton is a renowned pop culture commentator and frequently shares his perspectives on viral incidents. Describing himself as “the most notorious gossip columnist” in the about section of his website, Hilton has been named a top “Web Celeb” multiple times by Forbes. He also hosts a podcast focused on celebrity news.Also read: Anonymous Epstein victims &quot;blast&quot; Trump in letters to the DOJ, Perez Hilton reacts