Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco reportedly left "fuming" after leaked wedding plans, Perez Hilton reacts

American columnist and blogger Perez Hilton recently shared his reaction to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's alleged leaked wedding plans. According to the Daily Mail, the Only Murders in the Building actress and her American record producer fiancé were left “fuming” over the leaked details of their wedding plans.In an article published on Friday, July 25, 2025, the news outlet reported that an insider had claimed that the engaged couple were allegedly enraged because their celebrity guest list, set wedding date, and Montecito venue were released publicly without their knowledge. The source told Daily Mail:“Selena and Benny are fuming their wedding plans have been leaked.”The insider detailed that the alleged leak had left the two thinking of increasing the security, as changing the venue would be a huge task.“If it wasn't just two months away they'd think about changing the celebrations, but that's an impossible task and they don't want to delay the wedding and find a new location. Instead, they're doubling up on security to make the event as private as possible,” the source said.On Wednesday, August 6, 2025, Perez Hilton took to the social media platform X and his website to share his views on the same. Doubling down on the ramped-up security measures, the media personality wrote on the website:“It’s understandable! We mean, with such a high-profile couple and all their celeb pals in one place, security is an important issue to address.”Meanwhile, the news outlet previously reported that the wedding celebration of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco will be a “two-day” event in Montecito, California, in September. The ceremony will reportedly be attended by the pair’s close friends and family. The Daily Mail also reported that the invitations to the wedding have already been “mailed.”Perez Hilton hopes Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have “the best” wedding dayIn his blog, Perez Hilton also detailed that a second source had told the Daily Mail that the security for Selena Gomez’s wedding will be of the “utmost importance”. This is because not only is the songstress a public figure, but many of her and Blanco’s guests will be too. The second insider detailed:“She is going back and forth on whether or not to allow people to have their phones as an extra measure of security and privacy, along with the fact that she wants everyone to be present.”Meanwhile, with the alleged wedding detail leaks, Perez Hilton wrote on his website:“Aww… We hate to hear that. We hope, despite the leaks, Benny and Selly G are able to have the best (and safest) day of their lives.”Notably, the expected attendees at Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding include Taylor Swift, Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Meryl Streep.According to Billboard, Selena Gomez confirmed her relationship with Benny Blanco in December 2023. She revealed to her fans on Instagram that the two had already been dating for six months. A year later, in December 2024, the Calm Down singer announced her engagement with the music producer on Instagram.Meanwhile, before Gomez and Blanco started their relationship, they collaborated on the music producer’s song I Can’t Get Enough. Released in 2019, the song also featured J Balvin and Tainy.