"WTF!"- Perez Hilton reacts after teen who allegedly killed Uber driver to "let off steam” is charged with more murders, child abuse & others

Podcaster and blogger Perez Hilton, who often covers crime stories in his blogs, has now reacted to the new revelations about a New Mexico teen who was recently charged with the murder of 30-year-old Uber driver Joseph Andrus. Sheliky Sanchez, 18, was arrested after he allegedly shot Andrus multiple times on August 7, as reported by People.During the investigation, the teen allegedly admitted that he had killed the Uber driver to &quot;let off steam.&quot; Hilton, in his August 19 blog, reported that, as per some new revelations in the case, the teen reportedly confessed to more such crimes. Reacting to the developments, Hilton wrote,&quot;WTF! ... During the interview with law enforcement, he said that Andrus "seemed like a good guy," and he doesn't "really go for good people." A phrase like that had us raising our eyebrows and questioning: Did Sanchez hurt someone before Andrus? Well, it turns out that's exactly what he meant! This wasn't his first kill!&quot;Perez Hilton @PerezHiltonLINKTeen Murders Random Uber Driver Just 'To Let Some Steam Off' -- WTF! 🔗In the blog, Perez Hilton reported that Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman shared that the teen had claimed during his police interview that he had killed three other people when he was a juvenile. Hilton stated that enforcement agencies are currently investigating the details of the newly confessed alleged crimes.Further in his blog, Hilton shared that the District Attorney informed him that Sheliky Sanchez was pressed with more charges like child abuse, aggravated assault, and witness intimidation. These charges come after an incident came to the court's knowledge during the hearing. As per the blog, the DA shared the police claim, which said,"Sanchez held a gun to the head of a 7-year-old child and threatened him, telling the child to stay quiet about the incident."The alleged incident took place in May. Perez Hilton noted that the judge at the hearing ordered that the accused would remain in police custody till the judicial process is underway.Perez Hilton gave details of the alleged crimeIn his recent blog, Perez Hilton discussed a reported Uber driver killing. He said that, according to a criminal complaint, Sheliky Sanchez's girlfriend booked an Uber for him so he could pick up a car from a friend. On the way, she saw the cab stop early and called him to check what was going on.On the call, the accused assured his girlfriend that everything was fine. Perez Hilton further wrote that Sanchez took the car of the deceased driver.&quot;Sanchez had killed the Uber driver. And he took the guy's car, returning to his girlfriend's place in the Ford Escape that belonged to Andrus, which they then used to… go to McDonald's,&quot; Hilton mentioned.The blog then mentioned that Sanchez was arrested after police found the body of the Uber driver. The accused teen initially played innocent and opened up about the crimes during further interrogation.&quot;He admitted he shot Andrus 'five times' and watched him die before driving away. And the teen only took this guy's life, he told police, because 'he wanted to let some steam off' due to 'so much stress and so much bulls**t,'&quot; Perez Hilton wrote.The details of the new alleged crimes confessed by Sheliky Sanchez are yet to come before the public. According to People, Sanchez's attorney, however, has labeled his admission as &quot;grandstanding,&quot; and he had taken the blame for others.