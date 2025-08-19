"La Comunista strikes again!": Perez Hilton reacts after Ana de Armas likes "super shady" Nicole Kidman post amid Tom Cruise dating buzz

Podcaster Perez Hilton weighed in after Ana de Armas caused controversy online with her social media activity related to Tom Cruise’s ex-wife, Nicole Kidman. On August 18, 2025, Hilton shared a post on X, calling out the actress with the words:&quot;La Comunista strikes again!&quot;Perez @ThePerezHiltonLINKLa Comunista strikes again! #AnaDeArmas:In the article linked to Hilton's post, he explained that rumors of a romance between Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise had been circulating for months. He then described how, amid these rumors, in February, an Instagram account called Celeb Mess targeted Cruise's ex-wife, Nicole Kidman, over her past denial of plastic surgery. The account posted side-by-side photos of Kidman, one from 1996 and another from 2024, along with screenshots from a 2007 Marie Claire interview where the actress defended her natural appearance.&quot;To be honest, I am completely natural. I have nothing in my face or anything. I wear sunscreen, and I don’t smoke. I take care of myself. And I’m very proud to say that,&quot; Nicole Kidman said.Hilton noted that Celeb Mess mocked Nicole Kidman’s statements by pairing her pictures with the sarcastic “Sure, Jan” meme, even tagging the dermal filler brand Juvederm as the location of the post.However, the podcaster added that “the big news here” was that Ana de Armas seemingly endorsed the jab at Nicole Kidman by liking the post by Celeb Mess.&quot;What a bold and gross move from Ana! And so much for Tom making peace with Nicole after all these years! That could be out the window now, all thanks to his communist sympathizer girlfriend!&quot; Hilton said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMore about Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas’s rumoured relationshipAccording to an Elle report dated August 7, 2025, rumors of a romance between Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas first emerged in February 2025 after the actors were seen having dinner together in London. Although the outing immediately sparked speculation, a source told People that the dinner was not romantic but professional. The insider explained that they were joined by their agents and discussed “potential collaborations down the line.” The same source also emphasized that they “appeared to have no romantic connection, just friends.” Despite that clarification, Cruise and de Armas were seen together multiple times in the following months. On March 14, 2025, they were photographed at London Heliport, accompanied by director Doug Liman. On April 29, just before de Armas’s birthday, TMZ obtained photos of them in a helicopter with Cruise at the controls.From L to R: Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise (Image via Getty Images)Their joint appearances continued into May, when on May 1, they were seen attending David Beckham’s 50th birthday party and later dining at Core in Notting Hill. An eyewitness told Page Six that their relationship appeared platonic throughout the evening.&quot;They had a blast…They came together and had a great night and clearly enjoy hanging out. But I couldn’t say any more than that…I’ve no proof it’s romantic,&quot; the source said.Another insider suggested that their bond was rooted in a shared professional interest in stunts. Ana de Armas had extensively worked on fight choreography for Ballerina, while Cruise was preparing to release Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.Tom Cruise at the US Premiere of &quot;Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (Image via Getty)Ana de Armas herself addressed the rumors in a May interview with Good Morning America, focusing on their creative projects rather than her personal life.&quot;It’s so much fun [doing action projects]…We’re definitely working on a lot of things. Not just one, but a few projects with [directors] Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie and, of course, Tom. And I’m so excited,&quot; Ana de Armas said (as per Elle).That same day, however, a source told Us Weekly that Cruise had developed romantic feelings, describing him as “super smitten.”&quot;They’ve gone out on some dates, and it’s very low-key… its in the early stages, and he’s been courting her. [He is] really into her,&quot; the insider claimed.In mid-July, Hello! published photos of the two vacationing in Menorca, Spain, where they were seen relaxing on a boat. On July 30, 2025, Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were photographed holding hands in Woodstock, Vermont, where the actress owns a home. They were also seen together the night before Oasis’s Wembley Stadium concert in London. An insider told People magazine at that time that Cruise and de Armas’s relationship had evolved, claiming that de Armas really enjoyed spending time with Cruise.&quot;They’ve become incredibly close, and Tom continues to be a huge support—both personally and professionally,” the insider claimed.By early August, sources had started to change their tone. An insider told Entertainment Tonight that while the actors initially worked together as collaborators, “their connection” has grown “stronger.” The source explained that spending time together during the filming of the upcoming thriller Deeper allowed their relationship to deepen into something more.Tom Cruise breaks silence on Nicole Kidman, compliments ex-wifeTom Cruise and Nicole Kidman (image via Getty Images)According to a New York Post report dated May 10, 2025, Tom Cruise surprised fans by making a rare remark about his ex-wife Nicole Kidman, for the first time in two decades. Cruise reflected on his time with Nicole Kidman while discussing his 1999 film Eyes Wide Shut with the British Film Institute’s Sight and Sound magazine on May 9, 2025.Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise married in 1990 after meeting on the set of Days of Thunder, and they starred together in the Stanley Kubrick-directed thriller. In the interview, Cruise recalled how he was introduced to director Stanley Kubrick, explaining that the connection was made through filmmaker Sydney Pollack. He described how Kubrick initially reached out, adding:&quot;It was a great experience. I was very excited to do it. I knew Stanley’s movies very well and I was introduced to him through Sydney Pollack. So Stanley called Sydney ’cause he wanted me to make a movie. He sent me a fax.&quot;He explained that he already admired Kubrick’s work, and during those early conversations, Cruise revealed he was the one who suggested Nicole Kidman for the role of Alice, the wife of his character Bill.&quot;Then it was basically he and I getting to know each other. And when we were doing that, I suggested Nicole play the role [of Alice]. Because obviously she’s a great actress,&quot; Tom Cruise said.Ana de Armas recently appeared in the John Wick spin-off film Ballerina, while Tom Cruise’s latest movie was Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the eighth installment of the franchise, which premiered on May 23, 2025. The two actors are now reportedly set to share the screen in Doug Liman’s upcoming supernatural thriller Deeper. Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman’s latest movie, Holland, was released on March 27, 2025.