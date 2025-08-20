"With a grain of salt": Perez Hilton reacts to reports of Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl upsetting Britney Spears & Pamela Anderson

Podcaster Perez Hilton reacted to a recent report suggesting that Britney Spears and Pamela Anderson were upset with Taylor Swift’s upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl.In his August 19, 2025, article published on his website, Hilton referenced an August 18 RadarOnline exclusive report, which claimed both women felt the pop star had borrowed from their work without acknowledgment.&quot;It turns out there were a few who were not excited when Taylor Swift announced her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, last week! Two celebrities are apparently extremely upset over the project now!…There is no doubt that Pamela and Britney are legends in the business. And take the report with a grain of salt, of course,&quot; he wrote.According to RadarOnline, Britney Spears was allegedly “ticked off” after Taylor Swift copied aspects of her “iconic” stage wardrobe for the project without her acknowledgment. Pamela Anderson reportedly had her own concerns, claiming the aesthetics of the album closely resembled the look and feel of her 2024 film, The Last Showgirl.Addressing these claims related to Britney Spears and Pamela Anderson, Perez Hilton speculated on how Taylor Swift might handle the criticism.&quot;Perhaps she will feature the two women in a music video if we’re getting one for this era to acknowledge them?&quot; Perez Hilton guessedAt the same time, the podcaster stressed that the RadarOnline report was not definitive proof that Britney Spears and Pamela Anderson were upset. He clarified that the &quot;pair&quot; had not &quot;come out and said they were p*ssed at Taylor.&quot;However, Perez Hilton remarked that if the reported claims were proved true, then he wondered whether Taylor Swift would “really need to give them credit.”&quot;We mean, the Cruel Summer artist is paying homage to the showgirl aesthetic — just like Pamela and Britney did. The two didn’t start something totally new, you know?&quot; Perez Hilton remarked.More about RadarOnline report that claims Britney Spears and Pamela Anderson are upset with Taylor Swift’s upcoming albumFrom L to R: Britney Spears and Pamela Anderson (Image via Getty Images)According to an August 18, 2025, RadarOnline exclusive report, Taylor Swift’s upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, has sparked unexpected backlash, with both Britney Spears and Pamela Anderson allegedly unhappy with its visuals and themes. In Britney Spears’s case, the controversy focused on the album’s burlesque-inspired cover, which depicted Swift dressed in a rhinestone bra, fringed armbands, and a bejeweled nude thong. The look immediately drew comparisons to a glittering Bob Mackie-designed costume Spears wore during her 2001 Dream Within a Dream Tour. A source told RadarOnline that Britney Spears immediately recognized her influence and was disappointed not to see any acknowledgment in Swift’s project.&quot;She even feels she should have a credit in the liner notes of the album,&quot; the insider alleged.Another insider claimed that Britney Spears was not opposed to younger artists drawing inspiration from her. Instead, her frustration stemmed from the lack of recognition for such a specific cultural reference.&quot;Britney isn’t saying Taylor can’t be inspired by her – but when you lift something so specific, you give credit. Britney worked with Bob Mackie on that look, and it’s a piece of pop history. To see it repackaged without so much as a nod feels wrong,&quot; the insider said.Pamela Anderson reportedly had similar concerns. According to RadarOnline, Pamela Anderson believed Swift’s visuals borrowed from her 2024 film The Last Showgirl, which told the story of Shelley, a veteran Las Vegas dancer facing the end of her career after her revue closed. The movie featured a vintage Vegas aesthetic with a bold pink-and-orange color palette, an aesthetic that fans also noticed in Swift’s album imagery. A source told the outlet that Pamela Anderson felt strongly about the visual overlap, emphasizing that she had invested heavily in the project and wanted recognition for her creative influence.&quot;Pamela put her heart into The Last Showgirl. The color palette, the vintage Vegas aesthetic, it’s all over Taylor’s new visuals. Pam isn’t angry at the inspiration, but she believes recognition is deserved. Credits in the liner notes for her and Brit would be the classy thing to do,&quot; the source said.According to the RadarOnline report, both Pamela Anderson and Britney Spears felt that Swift had &quot;not properly acknowledged&quot; their contributions to the pop cultural landscape. However, Taylor Swift described her album as a deeply personal project inspired by the Eras Tour. She said it reflected &quot;what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life&quot; and called the period &quot;exuberant and electric and vibrant.&quot; An industry insider told RadarOnline that the controversy surrounding Swift's upcoming album also highlighted the fine line between artistic homage and appropriation.&quot;Taylor is an artist who knows the power of visual storytelling. But in this business, influence and homage walk a fine line. Britney and Pamela just want that line to include recognition for their influences,&quot; the insider said.Perez Hilton weighs in on Taylor Swift’s Life of a Showgirl speculations View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe aforementioned instance wasn’t the first time podcaster Perez Hilton discussed speculations and controversies surrounding Taylor Swift’s Life of a Showgirl album.On August 14, 2025, Perez Hilton published an article on his website addressing fan theories about Swift’s new song from the album, titled Ruin The Friendship. In his piece, Hilton described how Swift’s album reveal sparked major excitement among fans. However, he added that the tracklist announcement, made during Swift’s New Heights podcast appearance, drew significant attention specifically because of the song titled Ruin The Friendship.He further mentioned that fans believed this song by Taylor Swift was a reference to her fallout with Blake Lively. Hilton then provided background on the alleged fallout between the two friends, which surfaced amid the It Ends With Us legal drama involving Justin Baldoni.Perez Hilton recapped that Lively had allegedly exploited her friendship with Swift, even using a Game of Thrones reference by casting her as a “dragon.” He added that a source claimed Lively later threatened to leak their private conversations if the singer did not support her publicly.&quot;It was a total back-stabbing move for someone considered so close for so long. We mean, Tay even used the names of Blake and Ryan Reynolds’ kids in her music! She’s their godmother! The whole crew was practically family, so this had to hurt a lot,&quot; Perez Hilton commented.Perez Hilton then explained that it was understandable why fans assumed the song Ruin The Friendship was connected to Lively, especially given the timing and the public nature of their alleged split.At the same time, Hilton urged caution, pointing out that the timeline of events did not perfectly align. He reminded readers that most of the drama with Lively surfaced in late 2024 and 2025, while Taylor Swift had said much of the album was written during the summer of 2024 while she was touring in Europe.Pamela Anderson’s latest project, The Naked Gun, was released on August 1, 2025. Her next project, Rosebush Pruning, had not yet been assigned an official release date.Britney Spears, on the other hand, is focused on developing her jewelry line, B Tiny.Taylor Swift recently announced her upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. The album is set to release on October 3, 2025.Podcaster Perez Hilton is currently busy with his YouTube channel, where he uploads regular videos related to the entertainment and pop culture industry.