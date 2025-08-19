"Does feel kiiiiinda shady"- Perez Hilton reacts to theories suggesting Taylor Swift threw shade at Travis Kelce's ex during New Heights appearance

Perez Hilton has reacted to theories suggesting that Taylor Swift threw shade at Travis Kelce’s ex during her latest New Heights podcast appearance. In his website blog, published on August 18, 2025, the podcaster remarked:

"With that in mind, it does feel kiiiiinda shady, right? Maybe unintentionally, of course. We’re sure Taylor doesn’t have Trav’s love life memorized," Hilton said.

In his blog, Hilton explained that Taylor Swift‘s appearance on New Heights was “rightfully getting tons of accolades.” Despite it being unscripted, Hilton added that it was “edited”.

Hilton then pointed to the part of the podcast where Taylor Swift talked about how she felt when Travis Kelce first began to court her.

"This kind of felt more like I was in an ’80s John Hughes movie, and he was just like standing outside of my window with a boom box like, ‘I wanna date you! Do you wanna go on a date with me? I made you a friendship bracelet! Do you wanna date me?!’" Hilton added, citing what Taylor Swift said in the podcast.

However, Hilton noted that this section was edited, and the lines before and after “felt more like” were removed.

He then mentioned that some superfans had identified the missing piece of dialogue and shared that Swift had originally contrasted Kelce’s gesture with modern-day romance.

In the unedited version, Taylor Swift had said:

"We live in this day and age where the most romantic gesture that anybody makes towards a girl is usually like, like their picture, DM them, whatever… And that’s- that’s absolutely a romantic gesture in itself, but this kind of felt more like I was in an ’80s John Hughes movie, and he was just like standing outside of my window with a boom box…"

Hilton explained that while there was nothing wrong with Swift’s comments, fans were curious about why that part had been cut. He further added that, as per several fan theories, the edit was meant to prevent Swift’s story from being read as a dig at Kelce’s past relationship with Kayla Nicole.

Hilton reminded readers that when Nicole first revealed how she and Kelce got together in 2017, she had also described it as a casual start, saying he followed her, liked her pictures, and after encouragement from a friend, she sent him a DM.

He highlighted how Nicole’s description, “liking pictures” and “eventually a DM”, lined up almost exactly with Swift’s original remarks about modern-day dating. Therefore, he speculated that Travis Kelce himself may have noticed the similarity and mentioned it to Swift after the live broadcast ended. He added that someone then “wisely” chose to cut the reference.

Taylor Swift addresses strange rumours on Jason and Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast

Taylor Swift put an end to one of the rumors around her relationship with Travis Kelce. Swift joined her boyfriend and his brother Jason Kelce on their New Heights podcast on August 14, 2025, and addressed speculation that she secretly played a bear in Happy Gilmore 2.

As per the Daily Mail report dated August 17, 2025, the theory began after Taylor Swift shared her own enthusiastic review of the Adam Sandler sequel on Instagram last month.

"Happy Gilmore 2 had me cackling and cheering the whole movie! An absolute must watch, 13/10, go watch it on @netflix as soon as humanly possible," she wrote.

In the movie, Travis Kelce makes a cameo as a waiter who gets drenched in honey before being mauled by a bear.

The singer, in her review, added a honey emoji with her review, making a sly reference to the comedic scene. However, her social media post, combined with the scene, led fans online to speculate that the 14-time Grammy winner might have been the person inside the bear costume, mauling Travis Kelce.

During the podcast episode, Swift admitted the rumor amused her and revealed it became an inside joke between her and Kelce.

"This is one of those ones where [Travis and I] will send it to each other and I’m like, ‘Hey, did you hear I was the bear?’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, did you hear we bought a house in Lake Como?’ Whoever did the bear acting was exquisite," she said.

The singer made it clear that she was not the mysterious bear who mauled Travis Kelce, but said she appreciated the thought.

"I can deny [the rumor]. At this point, we’re like, of course, they think I’m inside of the bear costume. I’m honored to be thought of in that context because I loved that movie so much, I watched it multiple times. Loved it so much," Swift explained.

Besides setting the record straight, the singer also praised her boyfriend’s scene partner, Bad Bunny, who played the character responsible for covering Kelce in honey.

She said he “absolutely delighted” her in the film, calling his comedic timing “so good” and describing his performance as “amazing.”

Taylor Swift also used her New Heights podcast appearance to announce her upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

