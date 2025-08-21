"So, so f**ked up": Perez Hilton reacts after Sheylla Cabrera's husband is seen in "terrifying footage" before she is found dead

Podcaster Perez Hilton recently addressed the tragic disappearance and death of Sheylla Cabrera, a California woman whose case drew widespread attention earlier this month. On August 20, 2025, Hilton discussed the matter in an article on his website, highlighting disturbing new developments that had placed Sheylla’s husband, Jossimar Cabrera, under intense suspicion.

Ad

He explained that the case had taken a devastating turn, with authorities now believing her husband was connected to her death.

"A missing woman has been found dead… And shocking new footage has led authorities to believe her husband is to blame… (this is) So, so f**ked up," Perez Hilton wrote.

In his report, Perez Hilton outlined the official timeline of events released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Ad

Trending

Per the documents, Sheylla Cabrera, a resident of Lancaster, was last seen on August 9, 2025, and was officially reported missing on August 12.

However, the podcaster detailed how just one day later, the case escalated when a neighbor from her apartment complex turned over “terrifying footage” to news outlets.

The video appeared to show a man, many believed to be Jossimar Cabrera, dragging a large object wrapped in cloth, which investigators immediately viewed as suspicious. Hilton noted that the Homicide Bureau was brought in soon after, while Sheylla Cabrera’s family gave conflicting explanations about her whereabouts.

Ad

According to People magazine, search and rescue teams from Crescenta Valley, Altadena, and Montrose located Sheylla Cabrera’s body on August 16, 2025, around 10 am local time.

Her remains were found over the side of an embankment in the Angeles National Forest, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed the discovery.

According to Hilton, this grim discovery allegedly confirmed what many had feared since the release of the footage with Sheylla Cabrera’s husband.

Ad

"But then on August 16, there was a breakthrough in the missing person case… An unfortunate one. Sheylla’s lifeless body was found in the Angeles National Forest. It seems the response to that video was not an overreaction. It’s likely Jossimar was carrying exactly what everyone who watched it thought," Perez Hilton remarked.

Ad

What else did Perez Hilton say about Sheylla Cabrera's case?

Perez Hilton (Image via Getty Images)

The case of California woman Sheylla Cabrera did not end with the discovery of her body. In his website article published on August 20, 2025, Perez Hilton revealed further developments involving Cabrera’s husband, Jossimar, and their three children.

Ad

Hilton explained that shortly after Sheylla’s body was found, her husband and their children went missing. According to Hilton, Univision 34 reported that the Peruvian consulate later confirmed Jossimar had traveled to South America with the children. Hilton noted that while the children were rescued, Jossimar avoided arrest because of a technicality.

"Thankfully, the kids were taken into protective custody! However, the consulate said Jossimar was not detained as there was no active warrant for his arrest," Hilton wrote.

Ad

The podcaster further reported that on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, Jossimar Cabrera was finally arrested in Peru.

Additionally, as per an NBC News report dated August 20, 2025, following his arrest, Peruvian outlet RPP Noticias spoke to Jossimar’s lawyer. The attorney argued that it was not his client in the video showing a man dragging a large object. He further claimed that the footage was edited and lacked a date or timestamp.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, investigators were preparing to present their case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday, August 21, to seek formal murder charges and secure Cabrera’s return to the United States.

Ad

The department stated that Jossimar was still believed to be in Peru, pending further investigation.

"Jossimar is currently believed to be in Peru, pending further investigation needed to bring him to justice," the sheriff’s department said (as per NBC News).

Perez Hilton, in his website article, also reported that U.S. authorities were coordinating with Peruvian law to extradite Sheylla Cabrera’s husband. He further provided an update on the family’s current circumstances, sharing that Sheylla’s three children were now safe in the care of their maternal grandmother.

Ad

Via his website article, Hilton expressed sympathy for the grieving family.

"What a terrible situation. Our hearts are with Sheylla’s loved ones and those poor kids… Rest in peace," Perez Hilton wrote.

As per ABC News, investigations into Sheylla Cabrera’s case remained ongoing. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office was expected to determine her official cause of death.

At present, Perez Hilton shares regular videos on his YouTube channel related to pop culture updates and celebrity news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More