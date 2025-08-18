"Uhhh, WHAT?"- Perez Hilton reacts after Lil Tay blasts "nine to five" workers above 25 as "failures" & says women should join OnlyF*ns

Social media personality and rapper Lil Tay has sparked controversy with remarks about traditional careers and adult content platforms, prompting celebrity blogger Perez Hilton to question the influencer’s messaging.In a viral Instagram video uploaded on August 17, 2025, 18-year-old Lil Tay (born Tay Tian) called anyone 25 and older having a nine-to-five job a &quot;failure&quot;, and discouraged women from finding real jobs and instead, use their bodies and sell them on OnlyF*ns.The former child internet star, who recently made headlines for earning $1 million on OnlyFans within three hours of launching her account, stated,“If you’re over the age of 25 and you’re still working a nine to five, you are a failure. Like, by then you should’ve already made your bag.”She doubled down, dismissing family disapproval, referring to her estrangement: &quot;Screw your family. My family kicked me out, I got disowned, they don’t talk to me anymore, they don’t f**k with me, but who gives a s**t? I can literally buy their whole life if I wanted to. I’m good.”Lil Tay also slammed college, falsely claiming she &quot;dropped out of Harvard&quot; to pursue her OnlyFans career. &quot;Harvard was never gonna help me make eight figures,&quot; she said while captioning the video, &quot;EVERY girl should drop a link.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPerez Hilton took to his blog to react in disbelief.&quot;Uhhh, WHAT?...JFC… Clearly she’s feeling confident after launching her OnlyFans at 18 and breaking records. LOLz,&quot; he wrote.He pointed out the irony of Lil Tay's stance, noting that 25 is typically the starting point for most careers, not a benchmark for failure.Perez Hilton Slams Lil Tay's OnlyFans Claims and &quot;Big Three&quot; ComparisonPerez Hilton previously expressed concern about Tay in an article published on August 12 for claiming she had planned her OnlyF*ns debut since she was nine years old, which he described as &quot;SO messed up&quot; and representative of a toxic environment.&quot;What happened to kids being KIDS?&quot; he said, specifically calling out the adults who &quot;waited for her to turn 18 to prey on her legally.&quot;Lil Tay's father, Christopher Hope, said in a TMZ interview that she is &quot;an adult&quot; who can &quot;make her own decisions.&quot; However, Perez Hilton pointed to the family rift over her OnlyF*ns move, noting her strained relationship with her brother and her previous controversies, including a fake death hoax in 2023.The blogger also called Tay out for referring to herself alongside Sabrina Carpenter and Sydney Sweeney as &quot;The Big Three.&quot; He wrote,&quot;She did say she thought they were an inspiration — because they would have joined OnlyFans when they turned 18. But of course, they didn’t do that, so… WTF is she talking about??&quot;While her $3 million OnlyF*ns earnings are undeniably lucrative, Perez Hilton questioned the cost: &quot;She’s $3 million richer now because of the site, but at what cost?&quot;Lil Tay's music video, STUCK IN JULY, was released on August 6, 2025.