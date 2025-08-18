  • home icon
"Uhhh, WHAT?"- Perez Hilton reacts after Lil Tay blasts "nine to five" workers above 25 as "failures" & says women should join OnlyF*ns

By Diana George
Published Aug 18, 2025 16:30 GMT
Lil Tay (Image via Instagram/@liltay)
Social media personality and rapper Lil Tay has sparked controversy with remarks about traditional careers and adult content platforms, prompting celebrity blogger Perez Hilton to question the influencer’s messaging.

In a viral Instagram video uploaded on August 17, 2025, 18-year-old Lil Tay (born Tay Tian) called anyone 25 and older having a nine-to-five job a "failure", and discouraged women from finding real jobs and instead, use their bodies and sell them on OnlyF*ns.

The former child internet star, who recently made headlines for earning $1 million on OnlyFans within three hours of launching her account, stated,

“If you’re over the age of 25 and you’re still working a nine to five, you are a failure. Like, by then you should’ve already made your bag.”
She doubled down, dismissing family disapproval, referring to her estrangement: "Screw your family. My family kicked me out, I got disowned, they don’t talk to me anymore, they don’t f**k with me, but who gives a s**t? I can literally buy their whole life if I wanted to. I’m good.”

Lil Tay also slammed college, falsely claiming she "dropped out of Harvard" to pursue her OnlyFans career. "Harvard was never gonna help me make eight figures," she said while captioning the video, "EVERY girl should drop a link."

Perez Hilton took to his blog to react in disbelief.

"Uhhh, WHAT?...JFC… Clearly she’s feeling confident after launching her OnlyFans at 18 and breaking records. LOLz," he wrote.

He pointed out the irony of Lil Tay's stance, noting that 25 is typically the starting point for most careers, not a benchmark for failure.

Perez Hilton Slams Lil Tay's OnlyFans Claims and "Big Three" Comparison

Perez Hilton previously expressed concern about Tay in an article published on August 12 for claiming she had planned her OnlyF*ns debut since she was nine years old, which he described as "SO messed up" and representative of a toxic environment.

"What happened to kids being KIDS?" he said, specifically calling out the adults who "waited for her to turn 18 to prey on her legally."

Lil Tay's father, Christopher Hope, said in a TMZ interview that she is "an adult" who can "make her own decisions." However, Perez Hilton pointed to the family rift over her OnlyF*ns move, noting her strained relationship with her brother and her previous controversies, including a fake death hoax in 2023.

The blogger also called Tay out for referring to herself alongside Sabrina Carpenter and Sydney Sweeney as "The Big Three." He wrote,

"She did say she thought they were an inspiration — because they would have joined OnlyFans when they turned 18. But of course, they didn’t do that, so… WTF is she talking about??"

While her $3 million OnlyF*ns earnings are undeniably lucrative, Perez Hilton questioned the cost: "She’s $3 million richer now because of the site, but at what cost?"

Lil Tay's music video, STUCK IN JULY, was released on August 6, 2025.

