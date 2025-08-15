  • home icon
  "Oh Taylor takes some notes": Internet reacts to Sabrina Carpenter playing 'Man's Best Friend' for 26 fans in a studio

“Oh Taylor takes some notes”: Internet reacts to Sabrina Carpenter playing ‘Man’s Best Friend’ for 26 fans in a studio

By Akanksha Mishra
Published Aug 15, 2025 09:34 GMT
Sabrina Carpenter at 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Sabrina Carpenter at 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty

With roughly two weeks left until Sabrina Carpenter's seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend, drops, the singer hosted a secret album-listening playdate for 26 lucky fans in Los Angeles on Thursday, August 14.

Tweeting about the private event on Friday, Carpenter shared multiple pictures from the playdate, revealing that it was her first and calling it "one of my favorite nights in such a long time!"

The Taste singer further wrote:

"The excitement i get to play this album top to bottom is really like no other record I’ve made. x just 15 days away now!!!!"
Pictures from the event have since made rounds online, prompting reactions from netizens. One user commented:

Some netizens commented on the event being heavily female-dominated, while others claimed that it must've been a once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans.

Meanwhile, others claimed that they'd much rather get tickets for such events than for the singer's concerts.

Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend is set to release later this month, on August 29. So far, she has only released the album's lead single, Manchild.

The track dropped on June 5 and peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at number 1. The album's remaining 11 songs are:

  • Tears
  • My Man on Willpower
  • Sugar Talking
  • We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night
  • Nobody's Son
  • Never Getting Laid
  • When Did You Get Hot?
  • Go Go Juice
  • Don't Worry I'll Make You Worry
  • House Tour
  • Goodbye
Carpenter has also announced a bonus track titled Such a Funny Way, which will be available exclusively on limited-edition vinyl versions of the LP.

Sabrina Carpenter shared Taylor Swift's album news on her Instagram story

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - New Orleans, LA - Night Two
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - New Orleans, LA - Night Two - Source: Getty

As Taylor Swift revealed the tracklist of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Travis Kelce's podcast on Wednesday, August 13, she also announced that Sabrina Carpenter would be featured on its titular track.

Following the announcement, the Espresso hitmaker shared the news on her Instagram story, captioning it:

"I know someone who's freaking out and it's me."

Besides collaborating with Swift on the unreleased track, Carpenter had previously opened for her on the Eras Tour. In a Rolling Stone interview published on October 7, 2024, Sabrina spoke about her opening act, calling Taylor "composed" and "graceful."

The singer added:

"I wouldn’t say it’s, like, a verbal thing as much as just, like, she’s very supportive of me and knows who I am as a person and is very supportive of that."
Elsewhere in the interview, Carpenter addressed the rumor that she doesn't write her songs, calling it a "misperception." She continued:

"I think a lot of people think because I have, you know, a producer and co-writers that I love, that I’m sitting in the room on my phone, not writing songs.”

Man's Best Friend comes a little over a year after Sabrina Carpenter dropped her last album, Short n' Sweet, on August 23, 2024.

