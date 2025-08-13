Did Sabrina Carpenter collaborate with Pusha T for a new single? Viral post debunked 

On Tuesday, August 12, 2025, @DailyNoud posted a tweet about a new collaborative track by Sabrina Carpenter and Pusha T that was in the works and would be dropping soon. The tweet was posted days after the Manchild singer revealed the tracklist of her upcoming album, Man's Best Friend. The tweet has since gone viral on the social media platform, with over 550K views and 9.5K likes.However, it is a fake post, as no other mainstream media outlet has reported the news, and neither of the artists has announced - or even hinted at - such a collaboration. Lastly, the account behind the post - Daily Noud - is a self-declared parody account for hip-hop news, which means nothing it posts is real news.Pusha T dropped an album via Clipse - his hip-hop duo with Malice - last month (on July 11), titled Let God Sort Em Out. Meanwhile, Carpenter's seventh studio album is set to drop later this month, on August 29.Sabrina Carpenter reveals the tracklist of her new album with a furry friend's help2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Show (Image via Getty)The viral post about Sabrina Carpenter collaborating with Pusha T comes weeks after the Espresso hitmaker rolled out the tracklist of her new album in a unique style.Billboard reported that Carpenter made the rollout a more inclusive experience for some lucky fans, who unveiled two songs at a time in a series of posts, starring alongside a little Golden Retriever puppy. The roll-out kicked off on social media on July 23, starting with the last track, titled Goodbye. In the caption of her post, Sabrina wrote:&quot;track #12 is ‘Goodbye’ but mariah is helping us say hello to our tracklist reveal.&quot;Two days later, Carpenter returned with the next reveal, writing:&quot;neriah &amp; a golden = home sweet home. track #11 is ‘House Tour.’&quot;Continuing the reverse-reveal over the next week, the Please Please Please singer's full tracklist was revealed by August 1, containing these songs:ManchildTearsMy Man on WillpowerSugar TalkingWe Almost Broke Up Again Last NightNobody's SonNever Getting LaidWhen Did You Get Hot?Go Go JuiceDon't Worry I'll Make You WorryHouse TourGoodbyeAfter nearly a week of the tracklist reveal, Carpenter shared another Instagram post to announce a bonus track for the upcoming album, titled Such a Funny Way, which would be available exclusively on her album vinyls.Sabrina Carpenter dropped Manchild - the lead single of her album, two months ago, on June 5. The song peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.The cover art of Sabrina's upcoming project has been the subject of intense online discourse. The picture, in which the Taste singer is down on all fours with a man grabbing her by the hair, triggered debates about it being a regressive representation of women.Without taking the original cover down, Sabrina Carpenter has since dropped multiple alternate cover arts for Man's Best Friend.Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend comes almost a year after the release of her sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet, which is also considered her breakthrough album.