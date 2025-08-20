"The mess continues…": Perez Hilton reacts after Blake Lively's It Ends With Us co-star Isabela Ferrer accuses Justin Baldoni of harassment 

The legal battle around It Ends with Us intensified as Isabela Ferrer accused director Justin Baldoni of harassment, with Perez Hilton covering the new allegations against Blake Lively's co-star. On August 17, 2025, Ferrer, who portrayed the younger version of Lively’s character, filed documents in court accusing Baldoni of harassment through legal tactics. On August 12, Justin Baldoni's legal team filed a motion claiming that Isabela Ferrer had been “unreachable and unresponsive” to a subpoena they issued. In a strong response filed on August 17, Ferrer’s lawyers accused Baldoni of “bad faith tactics,” stating that the motion was filed “for improper purposes and with the aim of harassing” their client. They argued that his subpoena, which significantly overlapped with Blake Lively’s, was not intended to gather new information and was a “transparent effort to exert pressure.” The filing also indicated that the motion publicly disclosed “addresses that could have been Ms. Ferrer’s home,” which the filing described as a security threat, and pointed out that &quot;this sort of conduct from Baldoni is not new.”Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton discussed the new court records on his blog on August 19, summarizing the allegations and telling his readers,“The mess continues…”Hilton voiced concern over the new harassment allegations and possible security breach, providing some context by noting that Justin Baldoni’s earlier dismissed countersuit claimed Blake Lively instructed co-stars like Isabela Ferrer to &quot;shun&quot; him during the film promotion.&quot;Such an unnecessary security risk to put her through, if true!...Isabela spoke highly of Justin until the lead-up to the premiere. It certainly doesn’t seem like they’re on good terms anymore!&quot;, he wrote.Isabela Ferrer seeks sanctions against Justin Baldoni in Blake Lively suitThe conflict stems from the lawsuit filed by Blake Lively against Justin Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, in December 2024. Lively accused Baldoni of s*xual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign in her suit, allegations Baldoni denies.As part of the pre-trial discovery process, Blake Lively's legal team served Isabela Ferrer with a subpoena in February for communications that relate to the case. In response, Ferrer invoked the indemnity provision in her acting contract, which she claims obligated the production company, It Ends With Us Movie, LLC, to cover her attorney expenses. In a new motion submitted by Ferrer's attorneys, they claim that the production company has failed to fulfill that obligation. The motion also contends that the producers agreed to indemnify her only on the &quot;serious&quot; condition that she &quot;surrender control&quot; of her legal response, which prevented her from providing documents that &quot;reveal the true facts.&quot;Blake Lively and Isabela attend the London photocall for &quot;It Ends With Us&quot; at IET Building: Savoy Place on August 8, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/WireImage)In response to Isabela Ferrer's accusations, Justin Baldoni's attorneys denied all harassment. They told the judge that their subpoena was a necessary step to obtain documents from Isabela Ferrer that were either overlooked in her response to Blake Lively or never requested initially. They explained that requests sent to her lawyer were ignored and argued that communicating through her legal counsel was the proper course of action.Isabela Ferrer has asked the court to deny Justin Baldoni’s motion to compel her response and to impose sanctions on him. The trial is set for March 2026.