"New fashion phobia unlocked!": Perez Hilton reacts after influencer Eli Moulton is "nearly decapitated" following shocking scarf tragedy

Australian fashion influencer Eli Moulton recently had a near-decapitation accident when her long neck scarf was caught under a moving car, prompting a shocked response from celebrity blogger Perez Hilton.The accident occurred after the grand opening of the Glenelg BMW dealership in Australia on August 15, 2025. Eli Moulton was at the celebration wearing the long, flowing scarf as a fashion accessory. According to her Instagram account, the scarf was caught underneath a moving vehicle as she was departing and, once entangled, tightened around her neck, causing a significant friction burn.Moulton described the incident in her Instagram post, sharing photos of the injury, captioning it:&quot;REMOVE your neck scarves before entering or opperating any heavy machinery ! Nearly decapitated myself getting the scarf tangled underneath the car on the way home.&quot;The post featured a video that first showed her evening attire, before transitioning to the injury. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe story reached a wider audience than just her followers and was picked up by several news outlets. Celebrity blogger and media commentator Perez Hilton reported on the incident on his blog. He expressed his shock, writing:&quot;OMG, new fashion phobia unlocked!&quot;He framed the incident as the ultimate fashion nightmare, contrasting mundane fears like a wardrobe malfunction with the sheer terror of Eli Moulton’s experience.&quot;If your biggest fashion fear was wearing the same fit as another party attendee or accidentally flashing some nip, we have a new horror story for you…,&quot; he wrote.Perez Hilton reports on Eli Moulton's post-accident responsePerez Hilton's blog post included details of Eli Moulton's Instagram post. It also provided coverage of her attempts to maintain a sense of humor given the situation, including using a meme about Kris Jenner to tell followers about her condition.In a series of Instagram Stories taken even prior to getting medical treatment, she made a joke about how an injury like this could not even be hidden with a Paris filter and told her followers she was &quot;thriving and surviving.&quot; Perez Hilton highlighted her sense of humor and her usage of a Kris Jenner voiceover, “Go, Kylie, go! Good job, Kylie! You’re doing amazing, sweetie!”Hilton concluded his article with a pun, quipping:&quot;Glad she didn’t lose her head…&quot;The main outcome of this incident has been discussions about safety practices in general, especially involving loose clothing and accessories around machinery or vehicles. By publicly sharing her experience, Eli Moulton transformed a personal accident into a cautionary tale for a wide audience.