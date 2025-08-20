  • home icon
  "New fashion phobia unlocked!": Perez Hilton reacts after influencer Eli Moulton is "nearly decapitated" following shocking scarf tragedy

"New fashion phobia unlocked!": Perez Hilton reacts after influencer Eli Moulton is "nearly decapitated" following shocking scarf tragedy

By Diana George
Published Aug 20, 2025 11:53 GMT
Eli Moulton and Perez Hilton (Image via Instagram/@eli__moulton and Getty)
Eli Moulton and Perez Hilton (Images via Instagram/@eli__moulton and Getty)

Australian fashion influencer Eli Moulton recently had a near-decapitation accident when her long neck scarf was caught under a moving car, prompting a shocked response from celebrity blogger Perez Hilton.

The accident occurred after the grand opening of the Glenelg BMW dealership in Australia on August 15, 2025. Eli Moulton was at the celebration wearing the long, flowing scarf as a fashion accessory. According to her Instagram account, the scarf was caught underneath a moving vehicle as she was departing and, once entangled, tightened around her neck, causing a significant friction burn.

Moulton described the incident in her Instagram post, sharing photos of the injury, captioning it:

"REMOVE your neck scarves before entering or opperating any heavy machinery ! Nearly decapitated myself getting the scarf tangled underneath the car on the way home."

The post featured a video that first showed her evening attire, before transitioning to the injury.

The story reached a wider audience than just her followers and was picked up by several news outlets. Celebrity blogger and media commentator Perez Hilton reported on the incident on his blog. He expressed his shock, writing:

"OMG, new fashion phobia unlocked!"

He framed the incident as the ultimate fashion nightmare, contrasting mundane fears like a wardrobe malfunction with the sheer terror of Eli Moulton’s experience.

"If your biggest fashion fear was wearing the same fit as another party attendee or accidentally flashing some nip, we have a new horror story for you…," he wrote.
Perez Hilton reports on Eli Moulton's post-accident response

Perez Hilton's blog post included details of Eli Moulton's Instagram post. It also provided coverage of her attempts to maintain a sense of humor given the situation, including using a meme about Kris Jenner to tell followers about her condition.

In a series of Instagram Stories taken even prior to getting medical treatment, she made a joke about how an injury like this could not even be hidden with a Paris filter and told her followers she was "thriving and surviving." Perez Hilton highlighted her sense of humor and her usage of a Kris Jenner voiceover, “Go, Kylie, go! Good job, Kylie! You’re doing amazing, sweetie!”

Hilton concluded his article with a pun, quipping:

"Glad she didn’t lose her head…"

The main outcome of this incident has been discussions about safety practices in general, especially involving loose clothing and accessories around machinery or vehicles. By publicly sharing her experience, Eli Moulton transformed a personal accident into a cautionary tale for a wide audience.

Diana George

Diana George

Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.

Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.

Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.

Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography.

Edited by Arunava Dutta
