"Messy, messy, MESSY": Perez Hilton reacts after Denise Richards files for eviction of Aaron Phypers & his family amid divorce drama

Perez Hilton weighed in on the latest development in Denise Richards’ ongoing divorce from Aaron Phypers. In his August 21, 2025, blog, Hilton reported that Richards had filed to evict her estranged husband and his family from their Calabasas residence amidst divorce drama.

Ad

"Denise Richards is evicting her estranged husband! AND his family! This just escalated like crazy!… Messy, messy, MESSY. Like, literally…we can’t think of the last time we heard about a divorcing couple EVICTING each other!" Hilton wrote

In his website article, Hilton explained that the actress was pursuing a legal strategy to regain access to the home she once shared with Aaron Phypers.

Ad

Trending

"And she thinks she’s got grounds due to… unpaid rent??" he added.

According to Hilton, Phypers had been living in the Calabasas property under a lease that carried both his and Richards’ names. Although the actress had not lived in the home for two years, Phypers’ parents had been occupying it.

Richards’ decision, Hilton suggested, stemmed from her desire to reclaim her possessions. He added that she wanted to "clear him out of the place so she can freely access her belongings.”

Ad

Hilton’s article also referenced a People magazine report published on August 20, 2025, which provided details from court filings. The report revealed that Richards had told the court she was unable to access her property because Aaron Phypers had ignored multiple attempts from the landlord to resolve the rent issue.

"I left many of my personal items and my late mother’s items at the house…If I am not able to [retrieve] my dogs and belongings, I believe my dogs will be harmed and my property destroyed or discarded during the eviction process," Richards stated in her filing, as quoted by Hilton.

Ad

Hilton further stated that, as per People Magazine, Richards also accused Phypers, his parents, and his brother of causing “severe damage” to the residence, allegedly leaving it in “a state of disarray.”

The Wild Things actress further stressed that a legal order was necessary as she had “no way of retrieving" her dogs or belongings in a "safe manner." She was afraid that Aaron Phypers or his family could "harm” her.

Ad

Denise Richards granted a restraining order against Aaron Phypers amidst abuse allegations

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers (Image via Getty Images)

Per People magazine’s report dated August 6, 2025, Denise Richards was granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) in July, shortly after her husband Aaron Phypers filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” This happened after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum filed a request, accusing her husband of repeated abuse during their six-year marriage.

Ad

In her request, Richards detailed instances of alleged physical assault. She claimed that Phypers would violently abuse her while also threatening her life and hacking into her devices.

"Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack… to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me," Richards alleged.

Ad

Denise Richards further claimed that Phypers regularly threatened to break her jaw. According to her, he would often cry and beg her to stay, promising to get help, but those promises were never kept.

Richards also alleged that the abuse caused her “at least three concussions.” She said she feared reporting him to authorities because he repeatedly threatened to kill himself and her if she exposed his behavior.

At the time, Aaron Phypers, however, denied all accusations in a statement to People, calling them false and damaging. The Leap actor explained:

Ad

"Let me be unequivocally clear: I have never physically or emotionally abused Denise — or anyone…These accusations are completely false and deeply hurtful. Denise and I, like many couples, have faced our share of challenges, but any suggestion of abuse is categorically untrue. I have always tried to approach our marriage with love, patience, and respect,"

Ad

Tensions escalated further on August 3, 2025, when Richards visited their Calabasas home, amidst the restraining order to pick up one of her dogs. Law enforcement was called to the residence, but the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Department told the outlet that officers “did not have any evidence that a crime occurred” during her visit.

Richards’ divorce attorney, Brett Berman, also stated to the outlet, clarifying that she had not violated her restraining order.

Ad

"On August 3, 2025, after confirming that Mr. Phypers was not present in her home, Ms. Richards entered the home to retrieve her dogs after learning that Mr. Phypers had put down one of her other dogs without her knowledge or permission," Berman said.

Additionally, on August 5, Denise Richards was photographed in Los Angeles with what appeared to be a dark mark under her eye, sparking concern in light of her recent allegations. However, a source told People that the mark was not the result of physical abuse but instead the aftereffects of a cosmetic procedure.

Ad

The insider clarified that Denise Richards had recently undergone micro-needling with platelet-rich plasma (PRP). It is a treatment commonly used to improve skin texture and reduce scars.

"It’s not a black eye. It’s lighting and shadows. She also had micro-needling PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma)," the source explained.

Denise Richards is involved in several projects. Her new reality show, Denise Richards and the Wild Things, is available on Bravo and Peacock.

Ad

Aaron Phypers is currently embroiled in their ongoing divorce case, which was filed in July 2025. As part of the proceedings, he is requesting spousal support and a share of their entertainment company, Smoke & Mirrors Entertainment.

Despite the renewed allegations being raised by Richards, Aaron Phypers has not issued any new statement in response.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More