Who is Janet Von Schmeling? Drake Bell files for divorce from estranged wife

American actor and musician Drake Bell has reportedly filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Janet Von Schmeling, nearly two years after she filed her petition, as reported by E! News.According to her LinkedIn profile, Janet is an actress, social media specialist, and executive assistant. She has also expressed a passion for martial arts. As PEOPLE reported in May 2024, one of her now-deleted IG posts featured a training video with the caption:“Rekindling the fire within as I return to the mat after a decade. Day 1 was a challenge, but every step brings me closer to my 4th-degree black belt. Home isn’t just a place; it’s that feeling in my heart. I am finally back home.”Drake Bell's filing comes after Janet's 2023 divorce petition, five years after their marriage in 2018. The former couple also shares a son, Wyatt, born in 2021.As reported by Entertainment Weekly on August 16, 2025, Bell's representative, Juan José Rovirosa, issued a statement on the actor's behalf:&quot;The process began back in 2023 when his wife filed citing irreconcilable differences. At this stage, both of them are simply concluding that legal process. Their priority remains the safety and wellbeing of their son, and they are doing so from a place of love and respect- closing a beautiful chapter of their lives that now evolves into a different form of love and complicity, always centered on their child’s best interests.&quot;More details about Janet Von Schmeling explored in wake of Drake Bell's filing for divorceAs reported by PEOPLE on May 20, 2024, Janet Von Schmeling and Drake Bell dated for five years before tying the knot in 2018. However, the Drake &amp; Josh actor announced his marriage via an X post in July 2021, shortly after the Daily Mail published photos of the couple at Disneyland, California.The news of Drake Bell and Janet's wedding came shortly after the actor pleaded guilty to having inappropriate communications with a 15-year-old girl, an incident that reportedly took place in December 2017.Janet's ex-husband Drake Bell (Image via Instagram/@drakebell)As reported by E! News in April 2023, Janet Von Schmeling filed for divorce from Drake Bell, with court documents revealing that the couple had been separated since September 2022. Janet cited &quot;irreconcilable differences&quot; as the reason for their divorce and sought primary legal and physical custody of their son, along with spousal support.News of Janet filing for divorce followed Drake Bell's brief disappearance in Florida around April 12, 2023, resulting in authorities issuing a message stating that the actor was &quot;missing and endangered.&quot; However, on April 20, 2023, the actor tweeted that he was back in Mexico and wanted to make the country his home.Janet with her current partner (Image via Instagram/@planetjanettv)After Janet Von Schmeling filed for divorce, Drake Bell took to X to suggest that he was blindsided by the news in a now-deleted tweet, while simultaneously promoting his music.&quot;I found out my wife filed for divorce from TMZ ... check out my new song,&quot; Drake Bell wrote at the time.In other news, Janet Von Schmeling's Instagram shows that she is expecting her second child with creator Jim Perez. In a Father's Day Instagram post dated June 14, 2025, Janet praised her current partner, stating that he became the man she and her son Wyatt didn't know they needed.