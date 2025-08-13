Julie and the Phantoms fame Madison Reyes to welcome a baby soon, reveals pregnancy in a video

Madison Reyes, the 21-year-old actress, rose to prominence for her portrayal of Julie Molina in the Netflix series Julie and the Phantoms. Her role as a grieving teen who connects with the ghosts of a boy band made an impact on audiences all over the world, winning her praise and a large fan base.Madison Reyes became famous after director Kenny Ortega saw her when she was 16 years old. She was born on June 25, 2004. She has also tried her hand at singing and put out songs and an EP.Madison Reyes surprised everyone on August 12, 2025, when she share exciting news that she and her fiancé, Shaun Scudder, are going to have their first child. Through a number of Instagram posts, the actress announced that she was pregnant.People who really liked her were shocked by the news, but it was still exciting for them. It was impossible to miss Madison's growing baby bump in the picture that went with her news. She was dressed up as a Sims character.In her video follow-up the next day, Madison was candid and open with her followers, confirming the pregnancy was &quot;very real&quot; and thanking her fans for their ongoing support.She also made it clear that only positive reactions would be accepted, and any negative comments would be blocked. With a sense of humor, Madison teased about her due date being just three months away, mentioning her plans to &quot;deliver looks virtually&quot; at an upcoming convention.Madison Reyes reveals her pregnancy news in a video View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn August 12, Madison Reyes told her fans on Instagram about something that would change her life. She dressed up as a Sims character to show how playful she is at the Otakon gathering in Washington, D.C., but her baby bump was the real hit of the show.In her Instagram post, she captioned it with&quot;Went to @otakonpics this weekend and knew it would be the perfect way to announce that this sim is expecting!!&quot;The photo showed Madison smiling and embracing the special moment in her life, with a Sims-esque notification reading,&quot;Eating for Two! Congratulations! Madison is expecting! There’s going to be a new addition to this household.&quot;In a follow-up video posted the next day (August 13, 2025), Madison joked that the news had been kept secret until now for good. She thanked her fans for respecting her privacy and said she kept the news &quot;low-key&quot; so she could enjoy her engagement and get ready for the new baby.Madison said that any mean comments would be blocked, which showed how important it is to have good energy and support.Addressing her fans as her &quot;lovely aunties and uncles,&quot; Madison expressed gratitude for their kindness and respect.&quot;This is very true. Thank you to everybody who respected me and my time. Anybody who kind of expected anything… I kinda kept it down low, low-key. To all of the people that thought they were right, you were right. Period.&quot;She also shared that she planned to deliver &quot;looks virtually&quot; for the Waves Convention in Munich, which coincides with her due date.More about Madison ReyesMadison Reyes Reveals Pregnancy (Image via Instagram/@themadisonreyes)For her first part, Madison Reyes played Julie Molina in Julie and the Phantoms in 2020. This role made her famous very quickly. The Netflix show, which was written by Kenny Ortega, is about Julie's life, love, and music after her mother's death.Madison won many awards for her interpretation of the emotional character. She was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Performer and won the MTV Award for Best Musical Moment.Madison's musical talents were on full display as she performed songs for the series’ soundtrack, such as Perfect Harmony alongside co-star Charlie Gillespie.As she started making music by herself, her impact in the entertainment business grew. In 2021, she released her first song, Te Amo, and in 2022, she released a full EP called All Kinds of Love. Madison has kept up a strong social media presence in addition to her music, where she continues to connect with her growing fan base.Madison's personal life has also gotten a lot of attention, especially since she got engaged to Shaun Scudder. They have been together for a while and Madison just recently posted a TikTok video telling everyone that they are getting married.Follow for the latest updates on your favorite celebrities and more.