10 TV Shows to Watch if You Liked 'And Just Like That'

And Just Like That is a modern tale that brings back beloved characters from Sex and the City. This series follows Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York Goldenblatt as they navigate their life as they age.

This show explores personal growth, loss, love, and friendship themes. All the ladies deal with modern dating, family dynamics, and career switches. Miranda learns new aspects of her sexuality and identity, while Charlotte manages social expectations and motherhood. And for Carrie, she faces widowhood and navigates the grief of losing Big.

And Just Like That is a sequel to the former series. This updated narrative addresses new age issues like evolving relationships, social media growth, and diversity.

It additionally maintains the glamorous setting of Manhattan while dealing with mature themes. This storyline is a combination of romance, female friendships, and fashion.

And several other TV shows mirror similar themes and celebrate female connections while focusing on social commentary.

Desperate Housewives, The Bold Type, Big Little Lies, Fleabag, and six other TV shows to watch if you liked And Just Like That.

1) Emily in Paris

The premise of this show follows Emily Cooper, an American marketing associate who is promoted and moves to Paris for work. She struggles with the complex French culture while establishing herself in the elite marketing firm.

This Netflix series displays romance, fashion, and professional struggles. Emily dates different French men and learn about their culture through her experience.

The series displays aesthetic Parisian places and designer outfits. Much like And Just Like That, it focuses on a woman balancing personal life in a major city and her profession.

2) Younger

Younger encompasses the life of Liza Miller, a 40-year-old woman who pretends to be 26 to restart her publishing profession. She is employed at Empirircal Press while keeping her real age a secret. This show explores the modern dating world and ageism in the workplace. Liza juggles relationships with a young lad named Josh and an older man, Charles.

The series examines friendships between different generations. Much like

And Just Like That features ambitious female characters navigating romantic and career choices in New York.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) The Bold Type

The Bold Type follows three friends who work for Scarlet magazine in New York City. Jane Sloan writes the content, Kat Edison handles social media, and Sutton Brady deals with fashion. The series tackles workplace dynamics and personal development.

Every character encounters different challenges in career and love, and the show additionally addresses female empowerment and social issues. And much like And Just Like That, this narrative blends friendship, professional ambition, and personal matters.

The Bold Type is available for Netflix viewers to watch.

4) Girls

This show depicts four young women residing in Brooklyn and Manhattan. Hannah Aspinber pursues writing while dealing with messy relationships.

The characters Shoshanna Shapiro, Jessa Johansson, and Marnie Michaels have different personalities and their own set of challenges.

This HBO series explores millennial career uncertainty and modern dating culture. The storylime presents authentic portrayals of contemporary friendship. Much like And Just Like That, it examines female connections and urban living struggles.

Girls is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Desperate Housewives

The premise of the story follows four suburban mothers on Wisteria Lane. Bree Van de Kamp, Susan Mayer, Lynette Scavo, and Gabrielle Solis each have dark secrets beneath perfect exteriors. This series blends drama, mystery, and dark humor. Each season features a new emerging mystery involving neighbourhood residents.

The show expresses motherhood, dysfunctional marriage, and female friendships. Like And Just Like That, it examines women's challenges through different lenses.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) The Carrie Diaries

The Carrie Diaries is displayed as a prequel to Sex and the City, showing teenage Carrie Bradshaw in 1980s New York and Connecticut. The series follows Carrie's first encounter with fashion, love, and writing.

She interns at a Manhattan law firm while finding her passion for journalism. The series features period music and fashion from the 1980s. It explores Carrie's connection with Sebastian Kydd and her bond with Manhattan socialites. Much like And Just Like That, I will appreciate seeing Carrie's origin story.

The Carrie Diaries is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Bridgerton

The premise of the story is based on Regency-era London's high society. The Netflix series follows the Bridgerton family through various romantic storylines.

The first season highlights the story of Daphne Bridgerton's marriage to Simon Basset, and the second season centres on Anthony Bridgerton's romantic relationship with Kate. The series features ballroom dances, lavish elite costumes, and steamy romance. It also emphasizes fashion, social dynamics, and relationships within a rich culture, like And Just Like That did.

The series is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

8) Big Little Lies

Big Little Lies follows the complex lives of Medeline McKenzie, Jane Chapman, and Celeste Wright as they get tangled in a murder investigation. This show explores themes of parenting pressure, domestic violence, and sustaining friendship during adversities.

Every woman deals with personal struggles while maintaining public appearances. The series features a stunning coastal California atmosphere and, similar to And Just Like That, examines complicated adult female friendships and challenges of urban parenting.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

9) The Good Wife

The premise of this story follows Alicia Florrick as she makes a professional comeback in law after her political husband's scandal. The series deals with legal cases while examining Alicia's evolution.

She works at the Gardner law firm in Lockhart alongside rivals and colleagues. The narrative addresses workplace dynamics, marital dysfunction, and political corruption. Alicia balances career advancement with family duties, as And Just Like That features a resilient female protagonist building herself from the bottom up.

The Good Wife is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

10) Fleabag

Fleabag highlights the life of a dry-witted single woman with the titular name while she navigates the loss of her mother and life in London. This series features breaking the fourth wall and dark humor. The protagonist manages a failing cafe while dealing with an odd sibling bond with her sister.

The show explores sexuality, relationships with authenticity, and grief. The second season introduces a priest who adds more nuance to her emotionally guarded walls, and just like And Just Like That, this story presents a raw look at urban womanhood and personal growth.

These are the ten series to watch if you liked And Just Like That. Let us know in the comments section which TV show is your favourite.

