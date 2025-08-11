  • home icon
  • Movies
  • "Crazy thing called shared custody" - Sophie Turner fires back at a troll for giving her parenting advice

"Crazy thing called shared custody" - Sophie Turner fires back at a troll for giving her parenting advice

By Sakshi Singh
Published Aug 11, 2025 17:37 GMT
Sophie Turner and St-Germain Toast British Summer at Sea Containers London - Source: Getty
Sophie Turner and St-Germain Toast British Summer at Sea Containers London (Image via Getty)

In August 2025, Sophie Turner fired back at an Instagram user who was critical of her parenting. The Game of Thrones actress replied to a comment left under a carousel of concert images she posted, where the critic had noted she has "forgotten" she has two children, to which she wrote:

Ad
"There's this crazy thing called shared custody."

Turner explained that her daughters might have been with their dad, Joe Jonas, at that time, and included,

"I am so sorry sometimes I forget some people cannot think for themselves."

The exchange, subsequently picked up by the Instagram account Comments by Celebs, rapidly went viral. It sparked much debate regarding co-parenting in the spotlight.

Why was Sophie Turner trolled recently? Details explored

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The drama started after Sophie Turner shared a carousel of concert pictures with the caption:

"Bucket hats & beers…. That will do me. Thank you Levis."

Under the comments, an Instagram user posted,

"I think she has forgotten that she has two kids."

As mentioned, Sophie Turner didn't hesitate to respond with a sharp retort. Her reply stated that some people "can't think for themselves," that shared custody exists, and that her children could've been with their father at the time.

Ad

The interaction soon went viral after it was posted on the Instagram page Comments by Celebs. It prompted discussions of celebrity privacy, co-parenting agreements, and incessant public scrutiny.

Read More: Did James Gunn's Superman get a digital release date? Details explored

More details on Sophie Turner explored

Sophie Turner at SXSW London 2025 - Conference - Day Two (Image via Getty)
Sophie Turner at SXSW London 2025 - Conference - Day Two (Image via Getty)

Sophie Turner was born in Northampton, England, on February 21, 1996. She is an Emmy Award-nominated British actress best recognized for her role as Sansa Stark in the HBO series Game of Thrones (2011–2019).

Ad

The character, which she started playing at 14 years old, made her a global celebrity and received critical acclaim, including being nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2019.

Following Game of Thrones, Sophie Turner diversified her work in film with roles in X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) and Dark Phoenix (2019) as Jean Grey, and also bagging roles in Another Me (2013), Barely Lethal (2015), and Do Revenge (2022). She also worked on TV shows like the survival drama Survive and the ITV series Joan, where she featured as the infamous diamond thief Joan Hannington.

Ad

Apart from acting, Sophie has been a model for companies such as Louis Vuitton and was an ambassador for Wella Hair. She is also involved in supporting charities, becoming a patron of Women for Women International in 2017.

Sophie's private life has been a staple of news in media outlets, especially given that she was married to singer Joe Jonas, with whom she was separated and later divorced.

Read More: Where to watch Eddington? Streaming details explored

Ad

The couple married in 2019 and had two daughters together, one born in 2020 and another in 2022. After their separation in 2024, they mutually agreed on shared custody, and this was what Sophie referred to while responding to the Instagram comment.

Turner's ex-husband, Joe Jonas, also recently spoke positively about her role as a mother. According to E! Online, Jonas appeared on the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast, discussing what life is like raising daughters Willa (4) and Delphine (2).

Ad

He praised Turner, saying he is grateful their daughters have "incredible women" like Sophie and his mother, Denise, to look up to. His comments offered a public show of support, reinforcing the idea that despite their split, both parents remain committed to providing a stable and loving environment for their children.

Since late 2023, Turner has been dating Peregrine Pearson, the son of British peer Michael Pearson, 4th Viscount Cowdray. With repeated paparazzi sightings and social media criticism, Turner has remained relevant in the entertainment business while keeping up her role as a mother.

Ad

Read More: “Ego is too fragile” — When Scarlett Johansson reveals why she does not use social media

Interested viewers can watch Sophie Turner's Game of Thrones on HBO.

About the author
Sakshi Singh

Sakshi Singh

Sakshi covers skincare, fashion, and makeup as a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in Mass Communication and Journalism and about 2.5 years of work experience as a content writer at Netscribes India Pvt. Limited, her articles offer an insightful perspective on the skincare, haircare, and fashion trends in vogue.

Sakshi’s desire to pursue a writing career in beauty was due to her early interest in skincare thanks to her mother. Glamzilla and Makeup By Mario are her favorite artists and she follows them to stay up-to-date with the latest trends.

Sakshi makes a point to do thorough research before crafting her content and steer clear of plagiarism and AI to maintain credibility. She values having her own voice in her content pieces.
When not engaged in beauty and lifestyle writing, Sakshi enjoys cooking and baking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ivanna Lalsangzuali