Where to watch Eddington? Streaming details explored

Ari Aster’s Eddington has become one of the most discussed films of 2025. It combines political satire, the grit of a contemporary Western, and the pandemic-related stress into a film experience.

The movie premiered on May 16, 2025, at the Cannes Film Festival, and rapidly gained popularity for its multi-layered social commentary. Eddington was screened at festivals before being theatrically released in the US on July 18, 2025, by distributor A24.

It is the story of a small town in New Mexico during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film focuses on the struggles of a community divided between ideology, personal vengeance, and visions of leadership.

With a notable cast featuring Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, and Austin Butler, Eddington can now be rented or purchased online on sites like Amazon Prime Video and Fandango at Home (Vudu).

Where to stream Eddington: All you need to know

While Eddington is currently only playing in U.S. theaters, fans are eagerly awaiting its release on digital platforms. According to When to Stream, the movie might have a digital streaming release through on-demand premium video. No official release date has been confirmed.

A still from the trailer (Image via A24)

The film will be available for purchase or rent online, following its debut on PVOD platforms like Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video, and YouTube. However, A24 has not yet made an official announcement about a digital release date, and this timeline is therefore speculative and subject to update.

The following are the platforms where the film is already available to buy or rent digitally:

Amazon Prime Video (Amazon Video) - available to rent in 4K at Amazon Video (Amazon Video) for about $19.99.

Fandango at Home (Vudu) - Fandango at Home lists the film as being available to rent or purchase. The pricing hasn’t been confirmed yet.

These are the only verified sites where the movie is currently available for streaming. Other available renting/purchasing options have not been verified.

About Eddington: Plot and cast overview

Eddington is set against the backdrop of a tense environment in a small American town that faces political and social divisions during the COVID-19 outbreak. In the film, Sheriff Joe Cross (Joaquin Phoenix) is a resolute lawman who defies the order to wear a mask by Mayor Ted Garcia (Pedro Pascal).

This ideological struggle between civic protection and individual rights contextualizes a highly competitive mayoral campaign that rips the community apart. As the campaign intensifies, the story has moments filled with conspiracy theories, political ambition, and deeply personal trauma.

The film stars Emma Stone as Louise Cross, the wife of Joe, whose life is complicated by an affair with Vernon Jefferson Peak (Austin Butler), a creepy cult leader who attracts troublemakers and disillusioned locals into his fold. Adding to the film's tension and sense of mistrust is a supporting ensemble, including Luke Grimes, Deirdre O'Connell, and Michael Ward.

The film currently holds a 67% on Rotten Tomatoes and has earned acclaim due to its timely satire. Critics note that the final act progressively ramps up in violence and surreality, displaying mounting intensity of violence and uncanny imagery that may seem discordant with the more grounded early sections.

