Glass Heart season 1 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the show and the roles they play

By Abhisri Kodandaraman
Published Jul 31, 2025 20:58 GMT
Glass Heart season 1 cast and characters (Image via Instagram/@netflixjp)
Glass Heart season 1 follows Akane, a rejected college drummer, who becomes a member of the band TENBLANK guided by musical prodigy Naoki Fujitani. Accompanied by two other band members, they navigate their path to success in the cutthroat music business, overcoming emotional issues, creative differences, and personal development through their common passion for music.

The cast ensemble of Glass Heart season 1 includes Takeru Satoh, Yu Miyazaki, Keita Machida, and Jun Shison, among other actors. Here is the full list of cast and characters who appear in the series.

Main cast and characters in Glass Heart season 1

Takeru Satoh as Naoki Fujitani

Takeru Satoh (Image via Instagram/@takeruxxsato)
Takeru Satoh portrays Naoki Fujitani in Glass Heart season 1. A lonely musical genius and leader of TENBLANK, Naoki propels the band's formation and direction. Faced with industry manipulation and competition, he grapples with reconciling artistic integrity and leadership, revealing vulnerability behind his detached and mysterious exterior.

Satoh gained fame for portraying Ryotaro Nogami in Kamen Rider Den-O. His first big break was in the Rookies TBS drama. His legendary performance as Kenshin Himura in the Rurouni Kenshin film trilogy made him an international star. He is also praised for The 8‑Year Engagement, for which Satoh won a Japan Academy nomination, and The Emperor's Cook.

Yu Miyazaki as Akane Saijo

Yu Miyazaki as Akane Saijo (Image via Netflix)
A driven college drummer who got kicked out of her last band, Akane rediscovers herself in TENBLANK. Her journey is one of self-discovery, overcoming imposter syndrome and developing from underappreciated talent to vital contributor through tenacity and emotional intelligence.

Yu Miyazaki initially came into the limelight in Joshi Gourmet Burger‑bu and then gained further recognition in the mystery thriller Lesson in Murder as Akari Kano. She has also appeared in the psychological drama Faceless (2024), which is directed by Michihito Fujii, Shōtai, and Light of My Lion, again demonstrating her versatility in introspective and emotionally charged roles.

Keita Machida as Sho Takaoka

Keita Machida (Image via Instagram/ @keita_machida_official)
The band’s grounded guitarist, Sho, offers quiet stability and mediates internal tensions. While often in the background, his emotional arc deepens as he questions his place in Naoki’s shadow and subtly reveals romantic and artistic vulnerability.

Renowned for taiga drama dramatic roles, Keita Machida became famous in Reach Beyond the Blue Sky and Dear Radiance. Some of his other famous projects include Cherry Magic!, Super Rich, and Fixer. His consistent presence on Japanese television speaks of general versatility.

Jun Shison as Kazushi Sakamoto

Jun Shison (Image via Instagram/ @jun_shison0305)
TENBLANK's introspective pianist, Kazushi, first fades into the background but increasingly grapples with inner conflict regarding his relevance. His path entails establishing himself and creative contributions, providing a more subdued but poignant emotional center for the group.

Jun Shison moved into acting through The Prince of Tennis stage musical (2011), making his on-screen debut shortly afterwards. His first major film role was in the adaptation of the popular romance manga series Senpai to Kanojo. He has also appeared in the High & Low The Worst franchise as well as the Netflix series YuYu Hakusho as Kurama. He also plays the lead role of Kai Asakura in the Japanese manga series Fermat's Cuisine.

Supporting cast of Glass Heart season 1

Besides the aforementioned actors, the list of supporting actors who appear across both seasons is as follows:

  • Ell as Miyako Kai
  • Erika Karata as Miyako Kai
  • Masaki Suda as Toya Shinzaki
  • Akari Takaishi as Yukino Sakurai
  • You as Momoko Saijo
  • Pistol Takehara as Genji Kamiyama

What is Glass Heart season 1 all about?

Glass Heart season 1 is a musical drama set in Japan that traces the emotional and creative life of TENBLANK, a four-piece fictional band. Akane, a brilliant but rejected drummer who finds new direction after joining the band of Naoki Fujitani, a reclusive musical prodigy, is at the center of the series.

Supported by band members Sho Takaoka and Kazushi Sakamoto, they strive to become successful in the cutthroat music business. While the group strives towards greater heights, the members are confronted with various challenges, both personal and professional, that put their unity, ambition, as well as emotional strength to the test.

Against the background of original songs and live performances, Glass Heart season 1 presents a tale of love, determination, and the redemptive power of music.

Where to stream Glass Heart season 1?

To watch Glass Heart season 1 in the U.S., viewers can subscribe to Netflix through one of its available plans. As of early 2025, Netflix offers three U.S. plans: ad-supported Standard at $7.99 per month, ad-free Standard at $17.99 per month, and Premium at $24.99 per month. Prices recently increased to support expanded content, including live sports. Extra members cost $6.99–$8.99 per month.

Stay tuned for more updates on movies and TV shows.

