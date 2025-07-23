  • home icon
  Stick season 1 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the series 

Stick season 1 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the series 

By Eeshna Dashottar
Published Jul 23, 2025 18:22 GMT
All the songs and music from Apple TV+
All the songs and music from Apple TV+'s Stick season 1 (Image via Apple TV+)

Stick season 1 finale brought the comedy and drama-filled adventure of Pryce Cahill and Santi Wheeler to an end on July 23, 2025. Traversing through the world of golf, the viewers got to experience the sport's thrill, technicality, and some emotional journeys of different characters through the series.

The series explores how Pryce, a former ace golfer, returns to the sport as a coach to an emerging talent, Santi. Their journey to success is challenging, and the series takes the viewers through all that they face on the way.

Adding to the unique storyline, the featured original soundtrack and other songs made varied moments special in the series.

From Hanumankind's Big Dawgs to Simon & Garfunkel's Cecilia, here are the songs played in Stick season 1

A still from Stick season 1 (Image via Apple TV+)
A still from Stick season 1 (Image via Apple TV+)

Stick season 1 features songs from varied musical artists, making their popular and unique releases a part of the show. From iconic tracks to diverse genres, these tracks add a special emotional effect to Pryce and Santi's golf story.

Here is a complete list of all the songs that featured in Stick season 1:

Episode 1 - Pilot

  • Pass the Hat - Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis
  • Rag and Bone - The White Stripes
  • La Grange - ZZ Top
  • Strangers Room - Graham Nash & David Crosby

Episode 2 - Grossweiner's Law

  • 20th Century Box -T. Rex
  • Hopeless - Rosali
  • My Sharona - The Knack
  • Bad Thing - King Tuff
  • The Boys Are Back In Town - Thin Lizzy

Episode 3 - Daddy Issues

  • Baba O'Riley - Pickin' On Series
  • See It Through - The Cactus Blossoms
  • Brainwashed - The Kinks
  • El Eye Em Eh - Ural Thomas And the Pain
  • Baba O'Reiley - The Who

Episode 4 - Zero Sum Game

  • Waiting For Changes - The Bluethings
  • Cinderella - Remi Wolf
  • 5 O'Clock - Deb Never
  • Bioluminescence - Goth Babe
  • All I Do - Bully
  • Rid Of Me - Still Woozy
  • Triple Seven - Wishy
  • Big Dawgs - Hanumankind

Episode 5 - The Birdie Machine

  • Don't Want to Say Goodbye - Cut Worms
  • What's Going On - Syd B
  • Cecilia - Simon & Garfunkel
  • Obstacle - Manchester Orchestra
  • Once Around the Town Square - Photo Ops
Episode 6 - RV Shangri-La

  • Come On Mess Me Up - Cub Sport
  • Bite My Tongue - King Khan & The Shrines
  • Nicotine - Tommy Newport
  • Where Is My Mind - The Pixies
  • One Big Holiday - My Morning Jacket

Episode 7 - Dreams Never Remembered

  • Thinking of You - Lord Echo
  • Minor Threat - Minor Threat
  • Shark Smile - Big Thief

Episode 8 - Clark the Mark

  • Take It To The Limit - Etta James

Episode 9 - Showtime

  • Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl - Chapell Roan
  • Hey Now - Red Garland
  • Woof - Sofi Tukker
  • I Can't Help It (If I'm Still in Love With You) - Willie Nelson
  • A Long Time Ago - Waylon Jennings
  • Hard Wad Body - Christian Leave
Episode 10 - Déjà Vu All Over Again

  • Back Back Back - Anthony D'Amato
  • Sabotage - Beastie Boys
  • Cecilia - Simon & Garfunkel
  • When My Time Comes - Dawes

Who composed the score for Stick season 1?

Stick season 1 includes several unique moments, ranging from intense matches to emotional conversations. The original score of the series complements these moments, enhancing the show's viewing experience. American musician Zachary Dawes is credited as the composer of Apple TV+'s show.

Building his career as a bassist, he has been a part of the band Mini Mansions as well as The Last Shadow Puppets. Dawes has been a prominent part of diverse musical albums and works, such as Lisa Marie Presley's Storm & Grace (2009), Arctic Monkeys' Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino (2018), Lana Del Rey's Norman F*cking Rockwell (2019) and Blue Banisters (2021), and more.

The global audience experienced Zachary Edwin's musical mastery in popular films and series such as The Summer I Turned Pretty (2022- 2025), The Big Door Prize (2023), Nobody Wants This (2024), and more.

Zach Dawes' original soundtrack for Stick season 1 includes the following tracks:

  • On The House
  • The RV Driving Test
  • Be Smart
  • Let's Do This
  • Atta Person
  • Let Me Take the Swing
  • Now What
  • College Jet
  • I Don't Just Care About the Golf
  • Not Too Orange
  • Tense Fairways
  • Unprecedented
  • Bad to Worse
  • Swing for Yourself
  • A Nearly Impossible 35 Feet
  • Sweet Family We Are
  • Sunday Dinner
  • Oh Snaps
  • It's Not Easy Being Young
  • Groovy Ride
  • Let's Hit the Road
  • Are You Sure?
  • Rock It On Down
  • First Kiss
  • Vegas Baby
  • See You Next Year
The original series soundtrack comprises a total of 26 songs with a total duration of 41 minutes and 52 seconds.

Also read: Will there be Stick season 2? Renewal possibilities explored

Who's behind the theme song of Stick season 1?

Stick season 1 includes a main title theme song called And It's Gone, performed by the American folk band Caamp. Produced by Zachary Dawes, the lyrics of the theme song are written by the band members.

Caamp released their first album in 2016, but their musical beginnings trace back to two band members' childhood days. The band comprises five members—Taylor Meier, Evan Westfall, Matt Vinson, Nicholas Falk, and Joseph Kavalec. Some of the band's popular tracks include By and By, Vagabond, All the Debts I Owe, and more.

And It's Gone brings the message of living life fully, despite the ups and downs it brings. The lyrics suggest how life may not seem like it has begun, but a look back at it makes one realise all the unique memories and the special journey. The song connects with the show's storyline and characters as they carry their pasts and work towards a unique future for themselves.

About Stick season 1

A still from Stick season 1 (Image via Apple TV+)
A still from Stick season 1 (Image via Apple TV+)

The Apple TV+ series has taken the global audience into the thrilling world of golf through its unique characters. Pryce, a former famous golfer, now lives a dull and mundane life. A special prospect knocks at his door with the entry of Santi. Coaching the young golfer becomes Pryce's new goal, bringing varied challenges and opportunities for him, Santi, and others close to them.

The official description of the series reads:

"Pryce Cahill (Owen Wilson) was headed for golf greatness when an on-course meltdown derailed his career. Now struggling to stay afloat, he goes all in to mentor Santi- a teenage phenom with immense potential- and maybe save himself."

Season 1, which was released on June 4, 2025, consists of a total of 10 episodes. Starring Owen Wilson, Peter Dager, Lilli Kay, Marc Maron, and Timothy Olyphant, among others, the sports comedy series was created by Jason Keller.

Watch all episodes of Stick season 1 on Apple TV+.

Eeshna Dashottar

Eeshna Dashottar

Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world

