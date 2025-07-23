Stick season 1 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the series 

Stick season 1 finale brought the comedy and drama-filled adventure of Pryce Cahill and Santi Wheeler to an end on July 23, 2025. Traversing through the world of golf, the viewers got to experience the sport's thrill, technicality, and some emotional journeys of different characters through the series.The series explores how Pryce, a former ace golfer, returns to the sport as a coach to an emerging talent, Santi. Their journey to success is challenging, and the series takes the viewers through all that they face on the way.Adding to the unique storyline, the featured original soundtrack and other songs made varied moments special in the series.From Hanumankind's Big Dawgs to Simon &amp; Garfunkel's Cecilia, here are the songs played in Stick season 1A still from Stick season 1 (Image via Apple TV+)Stick season 1 features songs from varied musical artists, making their popular and unique releases a part of the show. From iconic tracks to diverse genres, these tracks add a special emotional effect to Pryce and Santi's golf story.Here is a complete list of all the songs that featured in Stick season 1:Episode 1 - PilotPass the Hat - Eddie &quot;Lockjaw&quot; DavisRag and Bone - The White StripesLa Grange - ZZ TopStrangers Room - Graham Nash &amp; David CrosbyEpisode 2 - Grossweiner's Law20th Century Box -T. RexHopeless - RosaliMy Sharona - The KnackBad Thing - King TuffThe Boys Are Back In Town - Thin LizzyEpisode 3 - Daddy IssuesBaba O'Riley - Pickin' On SeriesSee It Through - The Cactus BlossomsBrainwashed - The KinksEl Eye Em Eh - Ural Thomas And the PainBaba O'Reiley - The WhoEpisode 4 - Zero Sum GameWaiting For Changes - The BluethingsCinderella - Remi Wolf5 O'Clock - Deb NeverBioluminescence - Goth BabeAll I Do - BullyRid Of Me - Still WoozyTriple Seven - WishyBig Dawgs - HanumankindEpisode 5 - The Birdie MachineDon't Want to Say Goodbye - Cut WormsWhat's Going On - Syd BCecilia - Simon &amp; GarfunkelObstacle - Manchester OrchestraOnce Around the Town Square - Photo OpsEpisode 6 - RV Shangri-LaCome On Mess Me Up - Cub SportBite My Tongue - King Khan &amp; The ShrinesNicotine - Tommy NewportWhere Is My Mind - The PixiesOne Big Holiday - My Morning JacketEpisode 7 - Dreams Never RememberedThinking of You - Lord EchoMinor Threat - Minor ThreatShark Smile - Big ThiefEpisode 8 - Clark the MarkTake It To The Limit - Etta JamesEpisode 9 - ShowtimeSuper Graphic Ultra Modern Girl - Chapell RoanHey Now - Red GarlandWoof - Sofi TukkerI Can't Help It (If I'm Still in Love With You) - Willie NelsonA Long Time Ago - Waylon JenningsHard Wad Body - Christian LeaveEpisode 10 - Déjà Vu All Over AgainBack Back Back - Anthony D'AmatoSabotage - Beastie BoysCecilia - Simon &amp; GarfunkelWhen My Time Comes - DawesWho composed the score for Stick season 1? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostStick season 1 includes several unique moments, ranging from intense matches to emotional conversations. The original score of the series complements these moments, enhancing the show's viewing experience. American musician Zachary Dawes is credited as the composer of Apple TV+'s show.Building his career as a bassist, he has been a part of the band Mini Mansions as well as The Last Shadow Puppets. Dawes has been a prominent part of diverse musical albums and works, such as Lisa Marie Presley's Storm &amp; Grace (2009), Arctic Monkeys' Tranquility Base Hotel &amp; Casino (2018), Lana Del Rey's Norman F*cking Rockwell (2019) and Blue Banisters (2021), and more.The global audience experienced Zachary Edwin's musical mastery in popular films and series such as The Summer I Turned Pretty (2022- 2025), The Big Door Prize (2023), Nobody Wants This (2024), and more.Zach Dawes' original soundtrack for Stick season 1 includes the following tracks:On The HouseThe RV Driving TestBe SmartLet's Do ThisAtta PersonLet Me Take the SwingNow What College JetI Don't Just Care About the GolfNot Too OrangeTense FairwaysUnprecedentedBad to WorseSwing for YourselfA Nearly Impossible 35 FeetSweet Family We Are Sunday DinnerOh SnapsIt's Not Easy Being YoungGroovy Ride Let's Hit the RoadAre You Sure?Rock It On Down First Kiss Vegas Baby See You Next Year The original series soundtrack comprises a total of 26 songs with a total duration of 41 minutes and 52 seconds.Also read: Will there be Stick season 2? Renewal possibilities exploredWho's behind the theme song of Stick season 1? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostStick season 1 includes a main title theme song called And It's Gone, performed by the American folk band Caamp. Produced by Zachary Dawes, the lyrics of the theme song are written by the band members.Caamp released their first album in 2016, but their musical beginnings trace back to two band members' childhood days. The band comprises five members—Taylor Meier, Evan Westfall, Matt Vinson, Nicholas Falk, and Joseph Kavalec. Some of the band's popular tracks include By and By, Vagabond, All the Debts I Owe, and more.And It's Gone brings the message of living life fully, despite the ups and downs it brings. The lyrics suggest how life may not seem like it has begun, but a look back at it makes one realise all the unique memories and the special journey. The song connects with the show's storyline and characters as they carry their pasts and work towards a unique future for themselves.About Stick season 1A still from Stick season 1 (Image via Apple TV+)The Apple TV+ series has taken the global audience into the thrilling world of golf through its unique characters. Pryce, a former famous golfer, now lives a dull and mundane life. A special prospect knocks at his door with the entry of Santi. Coaching the young golfer becomes Pryce's new goal, bringing varied challenges and opportunities for him, Santi, and others close to them.The official description of the series reads:&quot;Pryce Cahill (Owen Wilson) was headed for golf greatness when an on-course meltdown derailed his career. Now struggling to stay afloat, he goes all in to mentor Santi- a teenage phenom with immense potential- and maybe save himself.&quot;Season 1, which was released on June 4, 2025, consists of a total of 10 episodes. Starring Owen Wilson, Peter Dager, Lilli Kay, Marc Maron, and Timothy Olyphant, among others, the sports comedy series was created by Jason Keller.Watch all episodes of Stick season 1 on Apple TV+.