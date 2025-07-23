The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, episode 3, ended with chaos and tension, making things worse for Belly and Jeremiah. While the blossoming love keeps them excited throughout the episode, the final moments show that things won't be easy for them.

Toward the end, Belly and Jeremiah decide to reveal their marriage plans at Susannah's memorial garden ceremony. Conrad unexpectedly appears at the event, surprising everyone. At the restaurant, the couple finally shares news about their relationship.

However, the announcement shocks the entire family, with Laurel, Adam, and Steven openly showing their disapproval. Belly and Jeremiah quickly leave due to the negative reactions. The families disperse immediately, leaving the marriage proposal in an uncertain position.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 3 ending explained: How Belly and Jeremiah's plans upset the families

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The ending of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, episode 3, introduces more challenges in Belly and Jeremiah's relationship. The episode, titled Last Supper, explores the aftermath of Steven's accident and Belly's junior year end at college.

After an emotional farewell to her hostel and roommate, Belly returns home for the break. Steven and Taylor experience a major fallout, with the former leaning on his work to forget the painful incident. As the final moments approach, the anticipated memorial garden ceremony brings together the Conklins, Fishers, and others from the shelter at Cousins to pay tribute to Susannah.

After being fired by Dr. Namazy and having no other work to occupy him, Conrad manages to attend the event as well. While everyone is excited about his arrival, an awkward tension exists between him and Belly. The event proceeds successfully, but Belly and Jeremiah eagerly wait to share their plans to get married with their loved ones.

As the Conklins and Fishers head to the restaurant for a meal, the couple also considers whether they should first share the news with Conrad. Sitting together, Laurel and Adam raise their glasses and offer encouraging words to their children.

Adam's words for Jeremiah sound discouraging, but Belly quickly takes over, announcing their plan to marry in August. Shock and confusion fill the room as everyone struggles to process the news. Laurel and Adam voice their displeasure loudly, calling it wild, insane, and delusional.

Laurel worries about Belly's plans for Paris and more, while Steven also expresses disapproval. Conrad sits quietly in shock throughout, not expecting this move from either of them.

How did the marriage plan mishap end in The Summer I Turn Pretty season 3 episode 3?

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Belly and Jeremiah shun everyone by saying that this big step was driven by their love and desire to be together. Laurel, upset by everything that has happened, immediately cancels their restaurant plans. Angered by their families' reactions, Belly and Jeremiah leave the restaurant together in frustration.

However, nerves take over as they realize the seriousness of the situation. With no idea how things will now develop between the two families, their relationship and future are uncertain. They try to reassure each other that they can make it work, but everything remains unsure, especially with Laurel, Adam, and Steven clearly showing their disapproval of the decision.

As the families head home, Laurel instructs Belly to come back with them, instead of sticking to the original plan of spending the summer at Cousins. While Belly protests, Jeremiah convinces her to go back with Laurel, since the situation is still delicate at the end of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 3.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 3 ends with more problems and confusion

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

In the third episode, it’s clear that all the characters are facing bitter challenges and an uncertain future. Previously, in this episode, Taylor's mother’s attempt to bring her daughter and Steven back together fails badly as her struggling salon’s issues come to light.

With dwindling funds and no plans, Taylor and her mother must handle this tough situation on their own. Steven and Taylor also haven't made up after the accident, and the stress from the new salon adds more difficulties for both of them. Jeremiah and Belly's wedding announcement doesn't go as planned, adding more worries to their lives.

From convincing their parents to making everything work for their planned ceremony in August, they have a lot of chaos to manage. Conrad is having issues with work in California, but his reaction to the wedding announcement and his appearance make him more shocked and confused.

While his reactions are mostly subtle throughout the situation, his shock shows in his silence as the episode ends with him standing alone outside the restaurant. Though there’s a lot for all the characters to resolve and handle, future episodes might show how Belly and Jeremiah's plans turn out in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3.

